HSA warns consumers against 2 slimming products containing banned substance sibutramine

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Aug 16) issued an alert on two slimming products sold here, after they were found to contain sibutramine, an undeclared and banned substance.

The two products are Body Slim Herbal and Sparkle Twins, which are available on various online platforms, the authority said in a statement.

The products were detected through the HSA's surveillance.

"HSA had tested both products and found them to contain an undeclared and banned substance, sibutramine, which poses serious health risks," the statement said.

Sibutramine has been withdrawn in Singapore since 2010, as it causes an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

The HSA said that it has detected several slimming products containing sibutramine in recent years.

These products have caused serious adverse effects in those who used them, including breathing difficulties, palpitations and hallucinations.

The HSA said that Body Slim Herbal was falsely labelled as being 100 per cent natural for quick effect and quicker weight loss. It also claimed to be free of side effects.

Sparkle Twins was also falsely labelled to contain only natural ingredients and was marketed as a lemon and pomegranate flavoured drink to promote weight loss.

The HSA advised those who have bought the products to stop taking them immediately and to consult a doctor if they are feeling unwell.

Consumers are also advised to:

Be wary of health products that promise or deliver quick and miraculous weight loss, or carry exaggerated claims such as "100 per cent safe" and "no side effects".

Do not trust online product reviews, as these testimonials usually cannot be verified. If they seem too good to be true, they usually are.

Exercise caution when purchasing health products online, especially from unfamiliar websites. Anyone can be a seller on such e-commerce platforms. You cannot be certain where and how these products were made. They could potentially be counterfeits or adulterated with undeclared potent or banned ingredients, which can seriously harm your health.

The HSA has ordered sellers and suppliers to stop the sale of these products immediately.

Anyone who supplies illegal health products could face a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Those who has information on the sale and supply of these illegal products may contact the HSA's Enforcement Branch on 6866-3485 during office hours or e-mail hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg