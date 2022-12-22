HSA warns against use of rash cream after child showed symptoms of hormonal disorder

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned against the use of Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao skin cream after a four-year-old who was given the cream regularly was found to have Cushing’s syndrome symptoms.

Cushing’s syndrome is a hormonal disorder that leads to excessive production of the stress hormone cortisol. Symptoms include increased fat on the upper body, a red puffy face, excessive hair growth on the body and thinning of skin.

The child had been taken to hospital for an upper respiratory tract infection, but was found to show symptoms of the disorder.

The parents had bought the skin cream from a peddler at a makeshift stall in Eunos and applied it regularly on the child for four months.

The product has been found to contain four potent ingredients, two of which are steroids and could lead to symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome.

HSA’s checks revealed that the product, marketed as “baby cream”, was also sold on local e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Facebook and a website called Feili Health House, where the cream was touted for use on small wounds, cuts and abrasions as it could “act as a physical barrier by forming a protective layer on the wound surface”.

The product was also falsely labelled to “contain ingredients that cannot be absorbed by the body” and that the “ingredients contained have no medicinal effects”, HSA said.

The ingredients in the product could pose serious health risks, especially in children, added the authority, which has since asked the online platforms to remove the product from their listings.

HSA said the makeshift stall in Eunos is no longer in operation, and Feili Health House is currently being investigated.

It also warned other informal sellers and suppliers of the cream to stop selling it immediately.

“HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and/or supplies products found to be adulterated with potent medicinal ingredients,” said the authority.

“Sellers and suppliers who are selling Tao Ju Hui Yi Mei Li Shang Kou Hu Li Ruan Gao are liable to be prosecuted, and if convicted, may be imprisoned for up to three years and/or fined up to $100,000.”