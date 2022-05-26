HSA warns against product marketed as enhancing sexual health after man is hospitalised

SINGAPORE - The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) issued a statement on Thursday (May 26) warning the public against consuming a product containing an ingredient used to treat erectile dysfunction after a man fell ill and was hospitalised.

Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1, which was marketed online as a natural product containing ingredients that enhance men's sexual health, was found to contain undeclared high levels of tadalafil, a synthetic and potent medicinal ingredient.

"Tadalafil is a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction that should only be given under medical supervision. Inappropriate use of tadalafil is dangerous and can increase the risk of serious adverse effects, including heart attacks, stroke, palpitations, irregular heart rate and priapism," HSA said in the statement.

A man who consumed the coffee product was taken to hospital after experiencing body aches, chills, migraine, and tightness around the jawline. One other buyer experienced priapism - prolonged erection - for about four hours after taking the product.

Priapism is a serious condition and can lead to penile tissue damage and permanent loss of potency if not treated immediately.

HSA said: "Consumers who consume the product according to the labelled instructions for use (one sachet daily) could be overdosing on more than 10 times the usual prescribed dose of tadalafil."

After receiving feedback regarding two cases of adverse effects, HSA proceeded to test the coffee product and found the advertised claims that it was "natural" and contained "high quality herbal ingredients" were not true.

The authority advised consumers who have purchased the product to stop taking it immediately and consult a doctor if feeling unwell. It also asked consumers to be alert and exercise caution when purchasing products online, especially those that carry exaggerated claims and promise to deliver quick effects.

The product was sold on local e-commerce platforms, including Shopee and Lazada, and on Facebook. HSA has worked with the platforms to remove the affected listings and issued the sellers warnings.

HSA said: All sellers and suppliers must stop selling or supplying 'Prime Kopi Pejuang 3 in 1' immediately. HSA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and/or supplies products found to be adulterated with potent medicinal ingredients."

Those selling or supplying such products are subject to prosecution, and a conviction may result in imprisonment for up to two years and/or a fine of up to $10,000, the authority said.