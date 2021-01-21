HSA seizes $90,000 worth of illegal sexual enhancers from Sims Drive residential unit

SINGAPORE - Around $90,000 worth of illegal sexual enhancement medicines were seized during a raid on a Sims Drive home.

The haul included around 62,000 units of sexual enhancers that were stashed in drawers and cupboards.

Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers with the support of the police mounted the raid after a tip-off that six packages from overseas believed to contain illegal sexual enhancers would be delivered to a recipient in Singapore.

A 23-year-old man, the alleged intended recipient, was arrested at the unit. More sexual enhancement drugs were found inside.

"The medicines may contain undeclared medicinal ingredients which can cause harm to persons who consume them," said the HSA on Thursday (Jan 22).

It noted the dangers of buying health products from dubious sources such as street peddlers, as they may be illegal or substandard and contain ingredients that could cause serious harm when consumed.

Importing or supplying illegal health products can bring jail terms of up to three years and fines reaching $100,000.

The public are urged to report any illegal activity involving sexual enhancement products to the HSA's Enforcement Branch. They can call the HSA's hotline on 6866 3485 during office hours from Monday to Friday or e-mail hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg.