HSA removed over 12,000 illegal health product listings, seized more than 1.12 million items in 2023

SINGAPORE – The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) took down more than 12,000 listings of illegal health products on local e-commerce and social media platforms in 2023 – almost thrice as much as the year before.

About 48 per cent of the sellers of such products on those platforms were based in Singapore, with the bulk of the items being sexual enhancement and male vitality supplements as well as addictive medicines such as codeine cough syrup, the authority said on Jan 30.

The products were either unregistered, counterfeit, or contained potent medicinal ingredients or banned substances.

The spike in the number of listings removed – from 4,569 listings in 2022 to 12,474 in 2023 – was mainly because of two international operations coordinated by Interpol.

Between June 23 and June 30, 2023, HSA removed more than 800 listings of illegal health products from platforms such as Shopee, Carousell and Facebook.

In October that year, the agency once again took down over 4,600 illegal health product listings.

A total of 1,895 sellers received warnings, said the HSA statement.

The authority also seized more illegal health products in 2023, about 1.12 million units compared with the 737,000 in 2022.

HSA attributed the larger haul to increased surveillance and enforcement actions against illegal suppliers in areas where such products are peddled, although the statement did not provide the value of the items seized.

Of the illegal products seized, the majority was codeine cough syrup, with other products including sexual enhancement and male vitality supplements, sedatives and other prescription medicines.

During a joint operation with the police in June 2023, about 190 litres of illegal codeine cough syrup worth $150,000 was confiscated from syndicates.

One of the largest seizures in the last five years, the amount could fill about 2,100 90ml prescription-size bottles dispensed at clinics, said HSA.

Calling illegal health products a continued threat to public health and safety, the authority said that such items will remain in circulation as long as demand exists.

Sellers will constantly find ways to take advantage of people’s health concerns and profit off them, it said, adding that “they have no regard for the health and safety of their buyers”.

Stressing that it will take stern action against sellers of such illegal products, HSA said it prosecuted 16 people in 2023.

Those found guilty of selling illegal health products can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Anyone with information on the sale of illegal health products can contact HSA’s enforcement branch on 6866-3485 or e-mail hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg