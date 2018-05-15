HSA issues health product alert after woman ends in ICU

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has sounded the alarm on two health products after two people here developed medical problems after taking them. One was even admitted to intensive care.

The two products are Ausbee Australia Ausbee Herbal Powder Capsules and Shen Loon She Edoly Capsule, said HSA yesterday.

The illegal products, which contain potent Western medicinal ingredients that are prohibited, were taken by the two consumers for pain relief. They had obtained the products from Malaysia.

The one admitted to intensive care was a woman in her 70s. She had been taking the Ausbee capsules for about two years to relieve back pain and for general well-being.

After surgery for a fracture, she was admitted to intensive care in March for post-surgery complications from the potentially life-threatening side effect of long-term steroid use, said HSA. The severe drop in her blood pressure was traced to the consumption of dexamethasone, a steroid present in the capsules. She has since been discharged from hospital.

A man in his 60s had taken Shen Loon She for almost a decade to relieve joint pain. He developed Cushing's syndrome, a condition caused by long-term steroid consumption.

Symptoms include skin thinning, large purplish bruises on the skin, high blood pressure and elevated blood glucose level. He is currently being treated for the condition.



Symptoms for one victim include large purplish bruises. PHOTO: HSA



The HSA has advised members of the public not to buy or consume the two products. Those who have taken these products are advised to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Sellers and suppliers must also stop selling the two products immediately, said HSA. "Be wary of health products that promise or produce quick and miraculous results for chronic conditions," said HSA. They may contain potent or banned ingredients, or hidden prescription medicine that should be taken only under medical supervision, it added.

Anyone who supplies illegal health products is liable to prosecution. If convicted, they can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to $100,000.