Hoya Electronics recycles 75 per cent of its wastewater with PUB’s Water Efficiency Fund

SINGAPORE - Hoya Electronics Singapore has reached a 75 per cent water recycling rate, with plans to increase to 80 in its production of advanced mask blanks, a particularly water intensive process.

Mask blanks are essential for manufacturing digital products like televisions and smartphones.

As part of the semiconductor industry, Hoya’s headquarters are located in Tampines but the company has several facilities around the world in countries like the United Kingdom, and Japan.

These achievements have been reached with the help of the Water Efficiency Fund (WEF) by the national water agency PUB.

Hoya has seen significant water and cost saving benefits, using just 75,000 cubic metres of water a year, as opposed to 190,000 cubic metres before water recycling was implemented, with a 75 per cent decrease in water costs.

“Our company’s objective is to save water and save energy,” Mr Muthukumar Sethurajan, a staff engineer who spearheaded Hoya’s water recycling projects, told The Straits Times on Monday.

Mr Alex Liew, director of Hoya, added that this aligns with the company’s sustainability policy and that it is important to the business to build such sustainable initiatives.

As the domestic sector is projected to make up two-thirds of total water usage by 2065, there are strong calls for companies in water intensive industries to implement programmes that minimise water wastage.

The recent enhancements made to the WEF that were enacted on July 1 earlier this month encourage other companies to replicate Hoya’s success with PUB’s holistic support.

As of July 1 2023, WEF’s funding capacity for water recycling initiatives was increased from $1 million to $5 million per project, to support the full-scale implementation of these solutions with a 50 per cent co-funding cap.

The Industrial Water Solutions Demonstration Fund that covers the adoption of innovation and emerging technology beyond water recycling also further increased its grants from $4 million to $5 million.

Grants for pilot studies prior to any implementation have also increased to $150,000 as opposed to $50,000, with greater co-funding from 50 per cent to 70.

Through its funding, PUB aims to make water recycling projects more financially viable and attractive.

Said its deputy director Roland Chan: “When we give them that funding, it is a way to tilt the balance in favour of implementing the recycling project and making it more attractive.”

Beyond funding, Mr Chan explained that PUB’s support extends holistically. It tackles technical fronts alongside the companies through the expertise of its in-house engineers, who facilitate the process end-to-end to implement water recycling.

This includes understanding the company’s water usage patterns, determining if it meets funding criteria, and analysing wastewater quality.

With PUB’s support, companies looking to engage recycling programmes can find solutions that optimise cost and energy.

To date, Hoya has saved 30 million gallons per day (MGD) through systems in its facilities, 17 million MGD of which fall under the WEF.

Hoya has 4 main methods for recycling that contribute to this sum, electrodeionisation, reverse osmosis, make-up air unit, and wastewater recycling systems. These include both water treatment and direct reusing of wastewater for infrastructure like cooling towers.

With continuous efforts to increase recycling rates, Hoya is looking into investing in a new chemical water recycling system alongside PUB again.

Asked about potential challenges, Mr Chan highlighted that spatial constraints are of particular concern, specifically for companies that have already set up their facilities. He called these constraints “one of the biggest challenges in the market”.

Mr Chan emphasised the need to target new plants.

“There is much more opportunity to incorporate (the water recycling infrastructure) during the planning stage,” he said.

With already 375 WEF projects, Mr Chan is “more than optimistic” about the future of water recycling in Singapore – “because you can already see the effects.”

“I think companies are starting to realise that they can achieve profitability and sustainability hand in hand – they need not be mutually exclusive,” said Mr Chan, adding that these efforts will make their business model more resilient and attractive to investors.