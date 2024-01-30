How used car dealers make money; tips for selling your car

ST’s senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe speaks with Mr Kuanyu Tan, the country manager of Carro, a used car dealership that buys and claims to sell 6,000 cars a year, to understand the business and what it means to the car buyer.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:20 Where do used cars go? How do used car dealers get inventory financing?

6:10 Are used cars really more affordable than new cars? Price trends in relation to COE prices

17:36 Top two tips for car owners to get the best deal when selling their vehicles

20:48 How long is too long for a car dealer to hold on to their stock?

26:30 Carro’s scheme to “test-own” electric vehicles in Singapore, to help educate consumers about EVs

29:40 Why used car dealers are not making offers for electric vehicles

32:26 The impact of the Lemon Law on used cars

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

