COE Watch Podcast

How used car dealers make money; tips for selling your car

(From left) Mr Kuanyu Tan, the country manager of Carro, and Lee Nian Tjoe, ST's senior transport correspondent, in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
22 min ago
Published
22 min ago

Synopsis: In this new podcast, The Straits Times offers expert insights if you are in the market for a new vehicle or are tracking transportation trends.

Almost 60 per cent of those who sell their cars, are looking for another one. This means that the business of used cars will continue.  

ST’s senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe speaks with Mr Kuanyu Tan, the country manager of Carro, a used car dealership that buys and claims to sell 6,000 cars a year, to understand the business and what it means to the car buyer. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:20 Where do used cars go? How do used car dealers get inventory financing?

6:10 Are used cars really more affordable than new cars? Price trends in relation to COE prices

17:36 Top two tips for car owners to get the best deal when selling their vehicles

20:48 How long is too long for a car dealer to hold on to their stock?

26:30 Carro’s scheme to “test-own” electric vehicles in Singapore, to help educate consumers about EVs

29:40 Why used car dealers are not making offers for electric vehicles

32:26 The impact of the Lemon Law on used cars

Produced by: Lee Nian Tjoe (niantjoel@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow COE Watch Podcast here:

Channel: https://str.sg/iTtE

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/iqW2

Spotify: https://str.sg/iqgB

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Lee Nian Tjoe’s articles: https://str.sg/wt8G

Follow Lee Nian Tjoe on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/iqkJ

Read more COE articles: https://str.sg/iGKC

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top