How to support children and youth who have been sexually abused and their families

SINGAPORE - All adults who interact with children have a role to play in preventing children from being sexually abused, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Whether it is across schools or social service agencies, or in the context of families, adults have a part in creating an environment where children feel safe and supported enough to tell someone if they are being sexually abused, said principal clinical psychologist and assistant director Pooja Hemanth from MSF.

“Being aware of child sexual abuse, and that it happens to both boys and girls, is a good first step,” she said.

A study she led that looked at 252 cases of child sexual abuse in Singapore found that several factors were more likely to delay such cases from coming to light, like when the perpertrators are family members, or the victim’s age when the first incident of abuse happened.

Introducing body safety skills

Education to prevent such abuse should be taught from pre-school years, said Ms Lin Xiaoling, director and group lead of research and advocacy at Singapore Children’s Society.

Children who have been taught body safety will be more likely to recognise inappropriate actions and tell someone about abuse, she said. Such skills include knowing the anatomically correct terms of their private body parts, differentiating between right and wrong actions, and knowing how to seek help.

Body safety skills should ideally be taught at home and reinforced by educators and caregivers in an age-appropriate manner, she added.

“For parents, having open, honest discussions about body safety will help all siblings learn, as they are growing up, about body boundaries and appropriate behaviour with each other.”

The Singapore Children’s Society started a child sexual abuse prevention programme for pre-school kids in 2000. Since 2011, it has been training pre-school educators and engaging parents to teach body safety skills to young children.

Paying attention

While there might be physical signs, most of the time, victims do not show obvious signs of abuse, said Ms Pooja. Their distress might be reflected in changes in their emotions and behaviours such as more crying, spending more time by themselves, or self-harm or suicidal behaviours.

“Sensitively ask about what is bothering them, ask them if someone is doing something that is hurting them or making them uncomfortable, and if they say yes, ask them if they are being sexually abused,” she said.

“It may feel uncomfortable for the adult to ask a child about something like this so directly because as a society, we may not feel comfortable talking about sex so openly, but we should seek to be open and willing to talk about it in a sensitive manner if we want the child to open up and share what’s happening.”

Adults should take a child’s account seriously, said Ms Lin. “While it can be daunting to report a suspected abuse case, it is better to nip it in the bud than to let it continue.”

Building rapport and following the child’s pace is important with those who are hesitant to disclose, she said. Time and silence is also sometimes needed for the child to process what has happened, and adults should not resort to rapid-firing questions, which might frighten them.

“Affirm them of their self-worth, engage the child in activities that they enjoy and find other ways to gradually help the child open up about what happened,” she said. “You may even use scripts like ‘When you’re ready to talk, I’ll be here to listen’. This will help create a safe space for the child to share more.”

Children who know about abuse through their friends should be educated to report it to teachers or their own parents, counselling psychologist Lau Wan Xin at clinical practice Pink Elephant.