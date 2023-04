SINGAPORE – As a first-time mother back in 2020, Mrs Rachel Ho had read up extensively on how she would care for her son, Noah – from feeding him solids to trying the “correct” sleeping methods to using baby sign language.

The 32-year-old communications manager and her husband decided to adopt baby-led weaning, a popular style of feeding among young parents that skips purees and spoon-feeding and allows babies to feed themselves finger food from about six months on.