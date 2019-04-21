How to boost family support? Share your views on Heybaby.sg

In a bid to encourage more people to have families, the Government wants Singaporeans to share their views on marriage and parenthood over the next few months.

"We want you to tell us what's been going on, what suggestions you have, so that we can work on things that make a difference to you," said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo yesterday.

The National Population and Talent Division has set up a section on the Heybaby.sg website for the public to give suggestions on how to strengthen support for young families. It will also be working with community partners and different segments of society, such as youth, employers and parents, to discuss and develop solutions through workshops and dialogues.