How this husband-and-wife team is raising their family of 5 with a home-based bakery

Can a family of five survive in Singapore on income from one home-based business?

Not just survive, but thrive, says Ms Gina Tan, 33, a mother of three and boss of online brand Baking With Gina, which she runs out of her four-room Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang.

Each day, Ms Tan and husband Ethan Ng, 35, execute a seamless dance in the kitchen: She weighs ingredients, he mixes, and they divide and conquer with easy rapport as they fulfil orders for Ms Tan’s sourdough bagels and waffles.

“Initially, I was not used to it,” says Mr Ng, who only started baking a year ago. “It took a lot of practice to know who does what, and automatically move to the next step without discussion.”

Before that, he helped his wife with deliveries and accounting while juggling a full-time job in tech sales. But in 2020, as orders flooded in thanks to a pandemic-fuelled craze for homemade bread, Mr Ng quit the job he held for two years to join her, and realise the couple’s dream of running a business together.

Today, their monthly revenues hover in the high four-figures, enough to cover expenses such as petrol for the car and tuition classes for children Eden, 14, Elnathan, 11, and Ethnan, 7. The family also takes holidays once every few years to places like Malaysia, Hong Kong and Japan.

“We plan well and spend only on what is necessary,” says Ms Tan, citing prudent financial habits such as eating at restaurants only on special occasions, packing their own drinks, and enjoying free activities such as cycling or going to parks, instead of paid entertainment.