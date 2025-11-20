Finding her recipe for success: How special needs educators and the community created a career path for this junior chef

Learning never came easy for her, but the teachers at APSN schools, which are supported by the Community Chest and its donors, helped this Singaporean find confidence and a future in the kitchen

Ms Fizzy Ezlyana Begam enjoys her work as a commis chef, where she helps prepare dishes for the buffet line.

Amid the bustle of the kitchen at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, this young commis chef takes instructions from her seniors, working with speed and efficiency. Her focus is sharp, her movements sure.

At 21 years old, Ms Fizzy Ezlyana Begam’s path into the culinary world was not easy. Diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability as a child, she learnt early on that she had a unique way of processing the world around her.

Reading and following verbal instructions in traditional classroom settings did not come naturally to her. Every lesson felt like a challenge. As a result, she often feigned illnesses just to avoid classes and homework.

“I kept falling behind and my grades were not good,” she says. “That made me feel very worried.”

While she was initially enrolled in a mainstream school, Ms Fizzy was later transferred to APSN Chaoyang School in Primary 5, where she could access learning approaches better suited to her needs and learning style.

APSN is a home-grown social service agency that provides special education and vocational support for those with mild intellectual disabilities.

Later on, Ms Fizzy moved on to APSN Tanglin School, for older teenagers from 13 to 16.

Progress was still a struggle, but she found teachers who saw her not for what she lacked, but for what she could become. They took more time to help her to catch up.

“The teachers taught us slowly, word by word, and made sure we were following. The reading became okay for me and I started to learn a lot,” she says.

In 2020, Ms Fizzy received the Lee Kuan Yew Exemplary Student Award, which honours students with special education needs who have demonstrated resilience, diligence and a positive attitude. The award affirmed how far she had come.

Encouraged by her teachers, she went on to complete a catering and culinary arts programme when she enrolled at APSN Delta Senior School for youth and young adults.

Her passion for cooking shines through when she talks about helping her father and grandmother in the kitchen, and counts aglio olio as the western dish she is most proficient in.

Since graduating in November 2024, Fizzy has been working at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, where she occasionally brings her family for a feast.

Chefs at Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium patiently show Ms Fizzy the ropes in food and beverage. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Looking back on her days in the APSN schools, Ms Fizzy shares that her teachers did more than set her on a better path.

“I found it difficult to communicate but the teachers encouraged me to make friends with my classmates. They also knew I liked football and suggested I play for a Singapore team,” she recalls.

Ms Fizzy eventually represented Singapore in the Special Olympics Southeast Asia Unified Football Tournament in 2022.

For APSN to help other Singaporeans like Ms Fizzy, it relies on support to run its myriad programmes. Its impact is why companies like CIMB Singapore contribute to Community Chest, the National Council of Social Service’s philanthropic arm, including via the SGShare programme, where employees can opt to make monthly donations through an automatic payroll deduction.

Community Chest lends a hand to more than 100 social service agencies across Singapore, including APSN and its schools, to strengthen their work. For Ms Fizzy, this support network made all the difference between an uncertain future and one where she could flourish in a career she loves. The ripple effects of such partnerships extend far beyond funding and are made possible by companies and employees who choose to invest in people like Ms Fizzy.

Mr Sazali Baharom, head of CIMB Singapore’s Islamic Banking and Sustainability division says: “Supporting the Community Chest is part of the bank’s broader commitment to uplifting communities and creating lasting social impact.”

APSN Delta Senior School’s vice-principal (administration) Alex Ng notes that Community Chest funding has significantly improved the lives of students with special needs by enhancing access to quality special education and early intervention.

He further explains: “In the area of employment support for individuals with special needs, a notable number of beneficiaries found and sustained employment. ComChest ensures sustainable, impactful support for children and youth with special needs to learn, grow and lead more fulfilling, independent lives, while strengthening caregiver and family resilience through counselling and training.

“The funding also fosters greater social inclusion by raising public awareness and encouraging community participation.”

Since 2022, CIMB Singapore has raised and donated over $400,000 to Community Chest, partly through the SGShare programme.

Mr Sazali notes: “SGShare is a simple yet effective way to foster a spirit of giving within our workforce. Every contribution has the power to make a meaningful impact on someone’s life.” As of July 2025, over 500 CIMB Singapore staff members are contributing over $60,000 annually.

CIMB Singapore also supports its employees in giving back to society. Since 2022, CIMB Singapore has pledged $10 to the Community Chest for every hour its employees spend volunteering. In 2024, its staff volunteered for over 6,200 hours, leading to a donation of more than $62,000.

“We want them to support causes that they care about, either individually or as a team, or they can also join bank-organised activities with our community partners,” Mr Sazali says.

Small acts, big impact

For CIMB Singapore employees, volunteering is more than a corporate initiative — it is a way to connect with the wider community.

“One of my most memorable volunteering experiences was in 2022, when we kick-started our bank’s volunteering programme with an early morning at the Willing Hearts soup kitchen, chopping ingredients, cooking and packing meals alongside other volunteers,” Mr Sazali shares.

“After that, we went to deliver the meals to the beneficiaries, many of whom were already waiting at their doors for the food. Seeing that really brought home the impact of what we were doing.”

Ms Elise Tan, a senior legal counsel at the bank, also volunteers two to three times each year. These included helping to care for animals and becoming a youth mentor through a mentorship programme, which is a collaboration between CIMB Singapore and the Halogen Foundation.

The programme pairs volunteers with university or pre-university mentees for regular life- and career-focused sessions. Because she enjoyed the first mentoring session so much, she signed up for and is now a mentor participating in regular one-on-one mentoring sessions, a commitment that will continue in the months ahead.

As part of the mentorship programme collaboration between CIMB Singapore and the Halogen Foundation, Ms Elise Tan (right) volunteers as a mentor to junior college student Prithika Vayalooran. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Volunteering benefits both the person being helped and the volunteer, she says. “Everyone carries within them something to give. It can be a small donation, a little time or lending a hand at places or events you already frequent – a community, a museum you love, a public event or a charity drive.”

Her words echo the spirit that drives Community Chest – that small, consistent efforts can grow into something far greater.

As Mr Sazali puts it: “If you’re new to volunteering or don’t have a lot of time, do what you can. Sometimes, it’s as simple as showing up – sharing what we know, offering our time and using our experience to lift others.

“Another meaningful way to contribute is through financial donations. With your support, charities can continue their work and reach more people in need.”

For Ms Fizzy, who once struggled to read but now confidently navigates a professional kitchen, such support made all the difference. Her story is a reminder that behind every donation lies the potential to transform a life.

