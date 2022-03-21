How much can I claim? Traffic accident claims simulator launched to help motorists settle out of court

SINGAPORE - Motorists involved in an accident can now have a sense of how much damages they can claim in the eyes of the law in under 10 minutes, by just answering a series of multiple-choice questions.

An online traffic accident claims simulator developed by the Singapore Courts and the Singapore Academy of Law, called the Motor Accident Claims Online (Maco), churns out ballpark figures for claimants within a matter of minutes using technology that takes into account current laws and case precedents.

This is useful for people involved in the accident to decide if it is worth suing the other party or insurer in cases where there are differing accounts or evidence offered by both parties, or if one party is dissatisfied with the insurance payout.

Ideally, parties can use Maco to come to an agreement on the settlement without resorting to legal proceedings, saving them time and money and allowing court resources to be better spent.

Right now, Maco can determine how liable a person is, depending on where the accident took place and the relative positions of the two vehicles, and how much a victim suffering from a specific type of injury can claim.

For instance, a 32-year-old who has no fault in an accident that left him requiring stitches on his back can get $1,400 to $1,600, according to Maco.

Meanwhile, a similarly faultless 35-year-old who needs knee surgery after his knee was dislocated can aim for a much higher sum of about $11,000 to $12,000.

The simulator can be accessed for free at this website.

Motor accidents currently take up a sizeable chunk of the State Courts' time. Between 2019 and 2021, 46 per cent of civil writs filed in the State Courts were related to motor accidents.

"They form a significant proportion of all civil cases in the State Courts," a State Courts spokesman told The Straits Times. "The project is currently being developed in phases and will be progressively enhanced with additional features and functionalities."

The tool is currently non-binding and is not meant as a perfect substitute for legal advice.

For now, the liability outcome simulator and the simulator for bodily injury claims are kept separate, even though how liable an injured motorist was in an accident would affect his potential claim in the real world.

The simulators also cannot yet take into account non-injury claims such as loss of income or vehicle or property damage, but they are steps in the industry's continued efforts to get to a possible future where low-level motor accidents could be entirely adjudicated by artificial intelligence (AI).