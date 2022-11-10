How mentoring helps these youth to overcome hurdles and progress further

The company, with a staff of 30, currently serves over 60 clients from polytechnics, universities and government agencies.

The Singapore Management University (SMU) alumni have each experienced first-hand the positive change from mentoring. Mr Kasman considers mentorship his “equaliser”.

“I come from a background where not a lot of my friends from junior college or national service went to university, so I didn’t know anyone – neither peers nor seniors,” says Mr Kasman.

Eager to excel in university, he sought advice on how to approach his studies, set out a career path and even pursue a higher purpose.

“Besides approaching seniors wherever I could find them, I also applied for SMU’s Alumni Mentoring Programme,” he says.

Through his seniors – whom he now considers mentors – and his assigned mentor, Mr Dinesh Uruthiramoothy, a strategy manager at the time, he was exposed to new ideas and perspectives.

“Dinesh is extremely humble and always leads by example. And his personality is always consistent as an individual, mentor or boss which is something I really admire. He was, and still is, my mentor.”

Unlike Mr Kasman, Mr Wong first encountered the concept of mentorship at church when he was 17.

“I was once afraid of what would happen if I did not do well in my A-levels. And I actually did not do as well as what local society deems to be considered ‘good’,” says Mr Wong.

“I was told by my mentor that these things happen for a reason, and we are constantly being moulded to be a masterpiece each day. We just need to be present and learn the lessons to push forward.”

Aiming to pay it forward, they co-founded The Mentoring Circle in 2017 during their time at SMU. The programme matches 30 SMU seniors with juniors annually to provide advice and guidance in their studies and career planning.

Mr Kasman is also the Mentoring AfA’s co-chair. He leads the Steering Committee to champion partnerships and participation in the public, private and people sectors to strengthen mentoring efforts and make mentoring accessible to all youths in Singapore.

“I agreed (to take up the position) as I thought my voice would be useful as a young person who had his first mentoring experience only five years ago as an undergraduate and as someone who has recently helped build ground-up mentoring initiatives through SMU and the Mendaki Club.”

Mr Wong’s efforts are as meaningful. “I am a mentor to a few people. One whom I treasure very much is in the Singapore Boys’ Home.

“There is no immediate reward. There are difficult answers in some people’s lives and all we have to do is to shoulder it with them.”

Our young, our future

Making mentorship opportunities more accessible under Mentoring SG is one of many efforts under the Forward SG initiative.

Launched in June, it is a road map that charts development across six pillars in society: economy and jobs, education and lifelong learning, health and social support, home and living environment, environmental and fiscal sustainability, and our Singapore identity.

“Our youths are our leaders of tomorrow. So we must equip them with the resources, skillsets and more, to empower them to take charge of their futures,” says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.