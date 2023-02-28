askST: How many uni places for locals? Any quota for poly grads?

Q: How many applied for the local universities last year and how many were admitted?

A: The six public universities gave out about 18,000 places to Singapore citizens and permanent residents in 2022, again reaching the 42 per cent cohort participation rate they have hit in the last three years.

But the demand for university places remains high with 38,000 school leavers applying for places in the local universities. This translates to about two applicants for every university place.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) also said that the Singapore University of Social Sciences, the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University also offer part-time undergraduate degree programmes which are designed to cater to working adults. The intake for the part-time degree programmes is about 4,000 a year.

Q: What proportion of A-level and polytechnic cohorts enrol in the six local universities every year? Does MOE limit the number of university places for polytechnic graduates, because they are expected to go out to work after completing their diplomas?

A: MOE figures show that currently around four in five A-Level and International Baccalaureate graduates enrol into the universities, up from around three in four in 2015.

In the case of polytechnic graduates, around one in three matriculate into universities here, up from around one in four in 2015.

There is no quota on the number of places given to polytechnic graduates.

In fact, with the expansion of university places in recent years, many more polytechnic graduates now make it to the local universities - from 20 per cent in 2012 to more than 30 per cent now.

This means most of the new university places created over the last 10 years, including at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), went to polytechnic diploma holders.

SIT and SUSS cater more to polytechnic graduates, not just in their applied learning approach, but also in their degree programmes.

SIT, established in 2009, took in about 3,200 undergraduates last year, of which about 90 per cent were poly graduates. It says it will be admitting a similar number of students for the 2023 academic year, which starts in September.

Many of its degree programmes are also targeted at growth sectors of the economy.

Another change which favours polytechnic graduates is the move to aptitude-based admissions, where the universities look beyond grades, and at the aptitude and talent of the applicants.

The National University of Singapore has also started a special scheme to draw in polytechnic graduates who have an interest in entrepreneurship.

NUS, which runs a programme to nurture entrepreneurs in different business nodes of the world, asks the five polytechnics to nominate students who have displayed a strong entrepreneurial inclination during their diploma studies. This includes those who have participated in entrepreneurship-related programmes while at their polytechnics. use a scheme

Again, this benefits polytechnic graduates, who may not have top-line grades, but who have aptitude in an area.