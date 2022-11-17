How local employees at this global bank gain from being youth mentors

Peaceful huddles have been going on at the Kranji War Memorial. There, the young can be seen engaging with a group of adults.

The adults are from Swiss bank Credit Suisse, the young from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE). Both groups share a common purpose: To help youths reach their fullest potential.

The bank and its staff believe in investing time and effort in mentoring the young – with both parties enjoying the benefits of the engagement.

The bonus: Such purpose-driven initiatives by the bank also help to retain talent. How? When employees are engaged, they seize opportunities to develop and grow.

“Such programmes are key to unleashing the potential of youth while helping our employees to stay engaged which is key in retaining talent,” says Ms Liza Green, head of Corporate Citizenship & Foundations in Asia-Pacific at Credit Suisse.

Since 2015, the bank has been collaborating with ITE and social service organisation Bethesda Care Services (BCS) to mentor underprivileged ITE students under the excITE programme.

About 40 volunteers from the bank’s Singapore office connect with 30 to 40 students every year in the programme. It is “a good take-up rate”, says Ms Green.

Students would meet with their Credit Suisse mentors for four or five Saturday sessions over two to three months.