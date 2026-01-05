How Kwang Hwee takes over as Singapore’s police commissioner

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr How Kwang Hwee (right) taking the reins as commissioner of police from Mr Hoong Wee Teck during a change of command ceremony at the Home Team Academy on Jan 5.

SINGAPORE – Mr How Kwang Hwee took over command of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) as the police commissioner on Jan 5.

Mr How, 46, took the reins from Mr Hoong Wee Teck, 62, who is retiring after 11 years at the helm of SPF, in a career spanning 38 years.

Mr How, a veteran of 27 years, was appointed commissioner of police in a change of command ceremony at the Home Team Academy in Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

He has held various leadership appointments at SPF, including as deputy commissioner (policy), deputy commissioner (investigation and intelligence), director of the Criminal Investigation Department, and director of the Operations Department.

He also served at the Ministry of Home Affairs Headquarters as senior director of the policy development division.

On his appointment as commissioner, Mr How said: “I am honoured and humbled to be given the responsibility of leading the SPF, and I do so with a deep sense of duty and commitment to serve Singapore.”

He added: “I look forward to working closely with our officers, partners and the community to keep Singapore safe and secure.”

At the Home Team Academy on Jan 5, Mr Hoong said: “As I conclude my time as commissioner, I’m heartened that the force will be in the capable hands of (Mr How). I have had the privilege of working very closely with him, and I know that he will lead with conviction, courage and compassion.”

Speaking to more than 2,000 officers, foreign dignitaries and guests at the ceremony, Mr Hoong added: “Throughout nearly four decades of my service, we have stood together through challenges that tested our resilience and shaped who we are.”

Incoming Police Commissioner, Mr How Kwang Hwee, taking an oath at the change of command ceremony at the Home Team Academy on Jan 5. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Addressing the evolving terrorism threat, sophisticated cybercrime and scams, and the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Hoong said: “There were moments when the future felt uncertain, when threats evolved faster than our systems and preparations, when the weight of responsibility set heavily on our shoulders.

“But every time, without fail, you, our officers, rose to the occasion,” Mr Hoong told officers.

During his tenure as commissioner, Mr Hoong established the Anti-Scam Command to tackle the scam scourge, and set up the Emergency Response Teams to handle terrorism threats in Singapore.

Mr Hoong added: “As commissioner, my greatest honour was not the title. It was the opportunity to witness every day the values that define this organisation: courage, loyalty, integrity and fairness.

“In a world of rapid change where threats continue to evolve and systems shift, these values are all the more important and will remain timeless.”