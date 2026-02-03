How integrated sensors are shaping next-generation air defence

By fusing advanced sensing, radar and data integration, RTX enables clearer visibility and faster decision-making in today’s increasingly complex security environment

The Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor is a 360-degree radar that provides persistent detection, identification and tracking of drone threats.

On the battlefield, adversaries no longer rely on predictable attack patterns. Instead, they apply intense pressure from multiple directions to overwhelm a country’s defence systems and exploit any gaps.

Such aggressors combine the use of long-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, fighter jets, and in recent years, swarms of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) such as drones that pose challenges for conventional radar systems. To counter the complexity of multi-vector attacks, defence systems must be strategically layered and highly integrated.

RTX, the world’s largest aerospace and defence company, has played a key role in helping nations build integrated air and missile defence architectures that stay ahead of evolving threats.

As Mr Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defence Systems at Raytheon, an RTX business, says: “We provide a continuum of defence from land to space.” This is achieved by Raytheon’s portfolio of sensors, command and control systems and effectors designed to detect and defeat complex threats.

Countering low and small threats

Drones have reshaped modern warfare by flying low, manoeuvring with agility, and operating in swarms – complicating detection and compressing decision timelines for air defenders.

To neutralise these threats for the US Army, Raytheon provides key components of a counter-UAS system known as LIDS: the Low, slow, small, unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System.

LIDS uses the highly sensitive Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor (KuRFS) radar for 360-degree threat detection. KuRFS can detect a 9mm bullet and track a complex swarm of over 30 unmanned aircraft vehicles.

Beyond LIDS, laser technology is also used in another defence innovation by Raytheon: High-Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS). It enables the detection of threats, tracking during manoeuvres, and positive visual identification to counter a wide range of threats, including unmanned aerial systems, rockets, artillery and mortars.

HELWS provides 360-degree coverage that protects bases, airports, stadiums and other high-value military or civilian targets. The system’s open architecture adapts to the demands of the mission, while ruggedised packaging means it can be used as a standalone system or mounted on land vehicles or helicopters.

Advanced threat detection

Early threat detection is critical to extending decision time and enabling layered air defence.

Raytheon developed GhostEye®, an advanced radar that provides increased range and altitude coverage to expand the area of defence for NASAMS®. GhostEye uses an active electronically scanned array to boost detection, as well as military-grade gallium nitride to strengthen the radar’s signal and sensitivity.

While layered air defence protects the battlespace below, aircrew also require enhanced awareness.

The Raytheon Distributed Aperture System (RDAS) gives operators 360-degree situational awareness on various military platforms, using multiple high-resolution infrared sensors mounted around an aircraft. RDAS produces spherical imagery that allows aircrew to “look through” the airframe via helmet-mounted displays.

RDAS also turns night into day by providing operators with the ability to see in the dark without the need for night vision goggles, and to receive warnings about incoming threats with infrared signatures. The high-resolution imagery also helps them avoid obstacles in severe weather conditions.

Lower tier attacks

Lower-tier defences counter advanced aircraft and ballistic and cruise missiles as they descend through the lower atmosphere towards their targets. These systems must also address emerging hypersonic threats that travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and can manoeuvre during descent.

Raytheon’s next-generation radar – the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor (LTAMDS) – has three AESA panels that eliminate blind spots with 360-degree coverage to track multiple long-range threats from various directions, including hypersonic weapons.

LTAMDS builds upon the proven legacy of the Patriot® air and defence system. Patriot is the foundation of integrated air and missile defence for 19 nations and has been used in over 250 combat engagements.

RTX and Singapore

RTX has been a longstanding partner to Singapore, delivering advanced defence technologies and integrated systems that strengthen situational awareness, operational readiness and mission effectiveness across air and aerospace domains.

Through its businesses, RTX provides a broad range of capabilities spanning advanced missile systems, radar and sensing technologies, command-and-control solutions, and next-generation propulsion systems that support both current and future aircraft platforms.

The Pratt & Whitney F100 is a high-performance afterburning turbofan engine widely known for powering frontline fighter jets including two iconic US Air Force fighters: the F-15 Eagle family (including F-15C/D and F-15E Strike Eagle) and the F-16 Fighting Falcon series. PHOTO: RTX

Beyond defence, RTX maintains a strong presence in commercial aviation through its Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses. Today, RTX has over 4,500 employees in Singapore and serves as a key regional hub for aerospace innovation, engineering excellence, and maintenance, repair and overhaul activities.

