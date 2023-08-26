How hot and dry will S’pore be with onset of El Nino, especially with climate change?

SINGAPORE – The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) declared the onset of El Nino on Aug 11, later than when the World Meteorological Organisation announced El Nino conditions on July 4.

The difference is partly due to how El Nino affects different regions, said MSS.

Those monitoring weather in the central equatorial Pacific would have more sensitive thresholds. Those further away tend to be affected by well-established El Niño events only where there is coupling between the tropical Pacific Ocean and atmosphere that was not clearly evident at the start of July.

As at Aug 25, Australia and New Zealand have yet to declare the onset of El Nino.

A climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, El Niño is the warm phase of a larger phenomenon called the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (Enso), with neutral in-between and La Nina at the cool end. Despite a prolonged La Nina cooling sea surface temperatures from September 2020 to March 2023, both 2021 and 2022 were warmer than any year prior to 2015.

In 2023, July was so far the hottest month the world had ever seen. And as global temperatures rise, experts fear that the warmer El Nino would bring about drier weather conditions in the region and increase extreme weather events around the world.

1. How much hotter and drier can Singapore get?

Based on past El Niño events affecting Singapore, MSS said the warmest temperatures are typically in March to April of the year after the onset of El Niño, forecasting monthly mean temperatures to be warmer than normal in the coming months.

Atmospheric scientist Erik Velasco expects El Niño to peak in mid-September, and dry conditions may extend to January or February next year.

The Indian Ocean Dipole or IOD, another climatological phenomenon associated with fluctuations in sea temperatures in a western pole in the Arabian Sea (western Indian Ocean) and an eastern pole in the eastern Indian Ocean south of Indonesia, is another critical indicator to forecast dry conditions in addition to Enso, said Dr Dhrubajyoti Samanta, senior research fellow at Nanyang Technological University’s Earth Observatory of Singapore.

According to Dr Velasco, forecasting models suggest that a positive IOD may develop in the coming months. Historically, he said, positive indices of above one for both IOD and El Nino have demonstrated a strong correlation in episodes of severe transboundary haze, as witnessed in the spikes seen in 1997, 2006 and 2015. Rapid global warming causing warmer conditions everywhere will result in a warmer April and May 2024 locally – even without the effects of El Nino, forecasts Dr Dhrubajyoti.