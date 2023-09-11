Commander at work and at home: How colonel excels with S'pore navy's family-friendly culture

Having spent more than 20 years in the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), Colonel (COL) Siswi Herlini is thankful of the opportunities that she had been given to grow into the confident and competent commander she is today.

One of the key ingredients of her success is good communication. A large part of her work requires her to influence the mindset of others to bring about changes. This is critical for a maritime force that is faced with a wide range of operational demands and an evolving security environment.

“As a commander, I am responsible for communicating to hundreds of men and women under my charge on why they have to get something done, and this has honed my confidence,” shares the 38-year-old.

In March this year, COL Herlini took on her current role as Commander of the Third Floitta. This flotilla RSN division is in charge of sea transportation and logistics support for maritime security operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, plus peace support operations and training deployments.

She likens her flotilla to a versatile Swiss army knife, “we are flexible and always figuring out how to support everyone else.”

COL Herlini started her RSN career as a Navigation Officer on board the Fearless-class patrol vessel, RSS Freedom, and went on to assume a myriad of roles including Commanding Officer (CO) of the RSS Resilience (Fearless-class patrol vessel) and RSS Endurance (Endurance-class landing ship tank), Head of the RSN Strategy Office and Head of Naval Plans Department.

As the head honcho of the third flotilla, she commands a variety of vessels, ranging from large landing ships' tanks and nimble fast craft to civil resource vessels. She also manages more than 3,000 personnel, including National Service men, training them in diverse skill sets such as providing logistical support to missions.

In any given week, COL Herlini can be attending overseas symposiums where she interacts with representatives from other countries’ navies or inspecting various units in her flotilla to make sure that they are always operationally ready.

Beyond sustaining the deterrence capabilities of the RSN, COL Herlini also plays an active role in diplomacy through strengthening relationships with foreign navies during exercises and ports of calls.

While her career has been chock-full of adventures, COL Herlini’s most memorable experience was a socio-civic mission where she sailed on board RSS Endurance to Indonesia. During the mission, her ship brought along doctors and medical supplies to provide healthcare for Indonesians who had limited access to medical treatment. Cataract surgeries were also performed on board the warship.