How can I still visit exhibitions at the National Library Building safely?

While libraries and archives remain open with safe management measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can also visit some of the exhibitions at the National Library Building from the comfort of your home. The National Library Board (NLB) has come up with virtual exhibitions that deliver an authentic and enriching experience for everyone.

The News Gallery: Beyond Headlines

Take NLB’s virtual News Gallery for example. Artefacts in the popular permanent exhibition have been digitised and uploaded here.

Just like the physical exhibition display at Level 5 of the National Library Building, the virtual gallery features three sections: Early Editions; Behind Every Story; and Fact or Fake.

Early Editions

Featuring The Singapore Free Press, Utusan Melayu, Nanyang Siang Pau and Tamil Murasu, this virtual exhibit will take you back to the roots of Singapore’s newspaper industry. The journey provides insights into the concerns and interests of different communities and shows how newspapers reflect our country’s rich socio-cultural tapestry.

Behind Every Story

The different priorities and concerns mean that reporting of incidents and developments are influenced by different factors. Analysing reports from the fall of Singapore, Singapore’s separation from Malaysia, among others, this exhibit highlights how these major news events were covered from multiple perspectives.

Fact or Fake?

In the age of social media and the internet, fake news can – and does – cause enormous damage. Hear about case studies of falsehoods being spread in this section such as India’s 2012 WhatsApp lynchings and a 2018 deepfake video of President Obama.