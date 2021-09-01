How can I learn about Singapore’s Natural History?

Explore the natural heritage of Singapore through the National Library Board’s (NLB) range of interactive exhibitions across the island. From now till 26 September, discover the hidden beauties of our past.

To keep your family extra safe, check the crowd levels of the respective libraries before visiting any exhibits at https://www.nlb.gov.sg/visitors.

These three exhibits capture our relationship with Mother Nature.

An educational experience

The “Human X Nature: Environmental Histories of Singapore” exhibit at the NL Building incorporates photos, books, maps, a herbarium and even natural history specimens borrowed from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum to immerse visitors in the natural landscape and history of Singapore.



PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD



Nature made virtual

Meanwhile, the “Library of Life” at the National Library Building features four themed collections that showcase natural history illustrations and facts about Singapore's native biodiversity: Field Books, Fossil Stories, The Insect World, and Curious Creatures. By taking advantage of fun multimedia interactive displays, the exhibit paints a vibrant image of the natural world.

Suitable for all ages

While all three exhibits can be enjoyed by the whole family, the final display, “Animal Friends” caters specially for the young. Available at Jurong Regional Library, Tampines Library and Woodlands Library, it reveals the world of history and nature through the story and eyes of Rimau the tiger.

To find out more head over to https://exhibitions.nlb.gov.sg/exhibitions/current-exhibitions/humanxnature/.