How an ecosystem for lifelong learning builds a more resilient workforce

If you feel shaken by existential challenges – from the Covid-19 pandemic that grievously disrupted economies to technological advances leading to job uncertainty – you are not alone.
Workers worldwide are experiencing growing insecurities at work and a general decline in optimism, say global experts.
Three groups of people are at risk of being left behind, said Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, in his opening address at Singapore’s inaugural Global Lifelong Learning Summit 2022.
- Blue-collar and non-professional white-collar workers who are more at risk of stagnating in their careers compared to professional workers;
- Mid-career workers who have long left school and with little time for learning because of other obligations;
- Those in small and medium-sized enterprises that lack the scale and resources to develop training programmes.
The solution: Continuous investment in human capabilities. This is even more urgent, he said, in maturing societies with low labour force growth and a fast-ageing workforce. It is a view shared by speakers at the summit.
Designing a new system of lifelong learning will be society’s “largest economic and social endeavour,” said Mr Tharman.
He added that we have to design a new architectural system of lifelong learning – one that is “far more networked, fluid, agile” and ensures progress for everyone.
Held from Nov 1 at Pan Pacific Singapore, the two-day summit was themed “Maximising the Socio-economic Impact of Lifelong Learning”. It was jointly organised by the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) and SkillsFuture Singapore.
International partners include the Asia-Europe Meeting Lifelong Learning Hub, International Labour Organisation (ILO), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Unesco Institute for Lifelong Learning.
Governments, organisations, educational institutions and major companies came together to discuss how lifelong learning supports inclusive economic growth, and how to adapt to increasingly rapid changes to their workplace and work requirements.
Collaboration key to lifelong learning
A partnership between educational institutions and learning providers, government, and industry is crucial.
For example, Finland’s universities of applied sciences co-design the curriculum with employers to ensure that students entering the workforce are aligned with labour market needs and abreast of relevant trends.
Ireland invests heavily in education, given that it’s a small country with limited resources, said Dr Ruaidhri Neavyn, special advisor on higher education policy of its Higher Education Authority.
Last year, the Irish government launched its Apprenticeship Action Plan 2021-2025, with an ambitious growth target of 10,000 new apprenticeship registrations a year by 2025.
He also cited the Springboard+ programme, which provides free higher education courses for people who are unemployed or were self-employed, and those looking to return to the workforce, as part of Ireland's lifelong learning agenda.
Co-funded by the Irish government, these courses offer a range of areas including information and communications technology, medical technologies, cybersecurity, sustainable energy and creative industries.
Beyond the need for basic science, technology, engineering and maths skills, softer skills such as adaptive learning and critical thinking are all very important, said Mr Martin Hirzel, president of Swissmem, which represents mechanical and electrical engineering companies in Switzerland.
He cited Switzerland’s unique dual education system, one of the most important pillars of its economy and a key example of lifelong learning.
Youths who take up apprenticeships at a company also do courses in a vocational school. They are exposed to the company’s daily issues, learn key industry trends and gain valuable skills that are relevant to the labour market.
In recent years, Switzerland has introduced a programme to refresh the skills of mid-career workers who were former apprentices, upgrade their skills and even switch careers. Mr Hirzel shared that all of this has raised the country’s overall competitiveness.
Switzerland, along with Singapore, retained its leading position as the top two most talent-competitive countries, according to the latest Global Talent Competitiveness Index report by business school Insead.
In Singapore, universities are already geared up to deliver continuing education programmes, following the Government’s push to drive reskilling and upskilling, said Singapore Management University (SMU) president, Professor Lily Kong.
While it has always offered continuing education and training programmes, SMU made a concerted effort to consolidate the programmes five years ago, she said. In support of the SkillsFuture movement, SMU officially launched its lifelong learning unit SMU Academy in 2017.
Universities are well-placed to influence learners, said Prof Kong, especially those at the undergraduate level who “need to see and understand that education doesn’t end at the point they graduate… and can carry this attitude of lifelong learning.”
It can also incentivise alumni to return and take up courses that help them in “just-in-time” learning to gain skills relevant for their job, and seek continued career advice throughout their professional life.
But in re-envisioning the higher education landscape, one has to recognise it is not “monolithic”, said Prof Kong.
There are research-intensive universities, liberal arts colleges and community colleges – and not every type of institution needs to get on the same bandwagon.
Some may be better suited in this new landscape of ensuring lifelong learning, while others may lose their value proposition in trying to pivot in this direction, she explained.
In the summit’s closing address, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing warned that without constant improvements in skills and productivity, anyone and any country can be stuck at their current state or even regress.
“Lifelong learning is a necessity for us to develop confident individuals, a cohesive society and a competitive country,” said Mr Chan.
“We must ensure that opportunities remain open to all and individuals, regardless of their background, can develop to their fullest potential throughout life.”
IAL’s mission: Lead capability building for adult learning
The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), an autonomous institute of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, strives to build a vibrant training and adult education sector, in support of the national SkillsFuture movement.
Established in 2008 as a training centre, it has gone on to develop expertise in research into adult education pedagogies, built links with enterprises and established a strong international network.
During the Global Lifelong Learning Summit, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing announced that IAL will go beyond its primary role as a training centre, to become a National Centre of Excellence for Adult Learning and raise the capabilities of the sector.
IAL will spearhead the proliferation of new training pedagogies and technologies across training providers for adult education.
As a national centre, it will gather the expertise and knowledge already built up in the local universities, polytechnics and private institutions. It will build on local and international research, and work closely with the industry, said Mr Chan.
Small and medium enterprises can participate at IAL’s National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning and find ways to promote a culture of workplace learning, while tapping on IAL’s extensive network of adult educators for their expertise.
IAL, appointed by SkillsFuture Singapore, will lead the national Innovative Learning 2.0 initiative that supports the development of innovative solutions in the training and adult education sector. The idea is to drive impactful learning outcomes for the workforce and enterprises.
As a key driver of research translation, IAL will create a novel, collaborative platform to drive research of adult learning into solutions in an agile and iterative manner within the sector.
It has also contributed extensively to international publications, like the “Third International Handbook of Lifelong Learning”, on topics such as workplace learning, non-formal learning and innovations in adult learning.
