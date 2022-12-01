How an ecosystem for lifelong learning builds a more resilient workforce

Switzerland, along with Singapore, retained its leading position as the top two most talent-competitive countries, according to the latest Global Talent Competitiveness Index report by business school Insead.

In Singapore, universities are already geared up to deliver continuing education programmes, following the Government’s push to drive reskilling and upskilling, said Singapore Management University (SMU) president, Professor Lily Kong.

While it has always offered continuing education and training programmes, SMU made a concerted effort to consolidate the programmes five years ago, she said. In support of the SkillsFuture movement, SMU officially launched its lifelong learning unit SMU Academy in 2017.

Universities are well-placed to influence learners, said Prof Kong, especially those at the undergraduate level who “need to see and understand that education doesn’t end at the point they graduate… and can carry this attitude of lifelong learning.”

It can also incentivise alumni to return and take up courses that help them in “just-in-time” learning to gain skills relevant for their job, and seek continued career advice throughout their professional life.

But in re-envisioning the higher education landscape, one has to recognise it is not “monolithic”, said Prof Kong.

There are research-intensive universities, liberal arts colleges and community colleges – and not every type of institution needs to get on the same bandwagon.

Some may be better suited in this new landscape of ensuring lifelong learning, while others may lose their value proposition in trying to pivot in this direction, she explained.

In the summit’s closing address, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing warned that without constant improvements in skills and productivity, anyone and any country can be stuck at their current state or even regress.

“Lifelong learning is a necessity for us to develop confident individuals, a cohesive society and a competitive country,” said Mr Chan.

“We must ensure that opportunities remain open to all and individuals, regardless of their background, can develop to their fullest potential throughout life.”

IAL’s mission: Lead capability building for adult learning

The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), an autonomous institute of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, strives to build a vibrant training and adult education sector, in support of the national SkillsFuture movement.

Established in 2008 as a training centre, it has gone on to develop expertise in research into adult education pedagogies, built links with enterprises and established a strong international network.

During the Global Lifelong Learning Summit, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing announced that IAL will go beyond its primary role as a training centre, to become a National Centre of Excellence for Adult Learning and raise the capabilities of the sector.

IAL will spearhead the proliferation of new training pedagogies and technologies across training providers for adult education.

As a national centre, it will gather the expertise and knowledge already built up in the local universities, polytechnics and private institutions. It will build on local and international research, and work closely with the industry, said Mr Chan.

Small and medium enterprises can participate at IAL’s National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning and find ways to promote a culture of workplace learning, while tapping on IAL’s extensive network of adult educators for their expertise.

IAL, appointed by SkillsFuture Singapore, will lead the national Innovative Learning 2.0 initiative that supports the development of innovative solutions in the training and adult education sector. The idea is to drive impactful learning outcomes for the workforce and enterprises.

As a key driver of research translation, IAL will create a novel, collaborative platform to drive research of adult learning into solutions in an agile and iterative manner within the sector.

It has also contributed extensively to international publications, like the “Third International Handbook of Lifelong Learning”, on topics such as workplace learning, non-formal learning and innovations in adult learning.

This was produced in partnership with