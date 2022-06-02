Posting photos of your boarding pass could allow stranger to cancel your holiday

SINGAPORE - A TikTok video has made waves online for revealing how easy it is to obtain someone's personal details such as mobile phone number and e-mail address from just a social photo of his airline boarding pass.

The video, which has amassed 30,000 likes as at Thursday (June 2), shows how, in the hands of malicious actors, such information can even be used to cancel someone's flight, putting an end to a long-awaited holiday overseas.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Jason Ho, 40, said he created the video as he was concerned after seeing a widely circulated Instagram Reel posted by a female SEA Games athlete.

It shows an uncensored Singapore Airlines (SIA) boarding pass for a flight she was taking to Hanoi, Vietnam.

When asked whether it was aware of the TikTok video, SIA only said that the protection of its customers' personal data is of utmost importance to the airline.

SIA said when customers post their personal data on its social media sites, it either hides such information or advises them to delete their posts.

The now-deleted Instagram Reel, which had more than 200,000 views when Mr Ho, a performance coach, saw it on May 23, showed the athlete's boarding pass peeking out of her Singapore passport.

The boarding pass showed that the flight was departing Singapore on May 11 for Hanoi, where the SEA Games was held last month.

In his TikTok video, Mr Ho said that with just the e-ticket number and the holder's last name, it is possible to cancel his flight before he boards it, and change his seat.

Mr Andy Prakash, co-founder of cyber-security firm Privacy Ninja, showed ST how by using these details, one can view someone's full name, passport number, e-mail address and mobile phone number.

It is also possible to see some details of a person's travel companions if the tickets are under the same booking.

SIA said: "Customers who suspect that their booking may been tampered with, or require assistance in general, should contact Singapore Airlines as soon as possible."

When asked about safety measures it has introduced to protect its customers, Jetstar said it has robust protection in place to ensure its customers' personal information is secure.