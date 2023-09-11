Work to spruce up Pasir Ris Park to finish by 2024; part of town’s central greenway completed

SINGAPORE – Improvement work on Pasir Ris Park and beach – including upgraded pavilions and toilets, and enhancements to a maze garden – will wrap up by 2024, said the Housing Board on Monday.
A 400m southern section of a 1km-long central greenway linking the park with Pasir Ris Town Centre has been completed. This section is along Pasir Ris Street 51.
Construction is under way on the northern section, which will run from the town centre to Pasir Ris Park. It will be completed in tandem with the sprucing up of Pasir Ris Town Centre in coming years.
When ready, the pathway will have dedicated walking and cycling routes, HDB said in an update on new and refreshed amenities under its Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme.
Pasir Ris, Woodlands and Toa Payoh were selected for rejuvenation in 2017. They are the third batch of towns to come under the ROH programme, which aims to renew older estates to make the HDB heartland more sustainable and vibrant.
HDB said that during its engagement sessions with residents, many identified Pasir Ris Park and its beach as cherished public spaces unique to the town.
The residents had suggested more spaces and facilities for recreational and community activities, so that the park would continue to be a vibrant area.
The national public housing authority took on residents’ suggestions and expanded the beach in Pasir Ris Park in 2019 with a larger sand-play area that has since become popular with beach volleyball players.
A new basketball court was installed in 2020, and a playground in 2023. Improved signs will be completed by 2024.
At Pasir Ris Town Park, which houses a popular fishing pond, new community spaces have been built. These include fitness areas, such as an exercise plaza and a foot reflexology path.
More outdoor seating areas have also been added to the Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, which opened in 2018.
Pasir Ris resident Edwin Neo, 34, said he would take his three-year-old son to the new playground at Pasir Ris Park.
“We haven’t been to the park in a while, but after learning that so much effort went into improving it, I would bring my family to check it out,” said Mr Neo, who works in finance.
He added he was looking forward to cycling to the park when the central greenway is ready.
Marketing executive Rachel Seah, who visits Pasir Ris Park about once a month, said the central greenway would make it more convenient for her to get to Pasir Ris Park from the MRT station, which is at the town centre.
“It would be easier and quicker to walk along a continuous path than having to stop at traffic lights,” said the 27-year-old.
“The upgraded toilets in the park also sound like a good initiative, as park toilets aren’t usually the cleanest.”
Over in Woodlands, HDB said the Admiralty Place Neighbourhood Centre now has 72 shops, up from 46 stores before, and is fully air-conditioned.
An atrium for events and a green terrace with a children’s play area have also been built as part of upgrading efforts.
In Toa Payoh, pedestrian and cycling connectivity has been taken up a notch, with a nature way built along the 4km-long ring road bound by Toa Payoh lorongs 1 and 6, which connects most of the town.
The route, which opened in 2023, is lined with flowering plants that attract birds and butterflies, HDB said.
By the end of 2024, small parks with seats and community spaces will be built along the nature way.
Dedicated cycling paths and bicycle crossings along Toa Payoh East and lorongs 3 and 5 are also ready. The town’s remaining cycling paths will be completed progressively from 2023.
Across Pasir Ris, Woodlands and Toa Payoh, several neighbourhood centres have also been given a modern look.
For instance, the neighbourhood centres in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh Palm Spring in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh underwent a facelift in 2023, with new floor finishes, more seating areas and greenery. Barrier-free ramps, handrails and levelled pavements were also added to make the areas safer for senior citizens.
Rejuvenation plans for the fourth batch of towns under the ROH programme – Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang and Queenstown – will be unveiled in the coming weeks, starting with a week-long exhibition in Bukit Merah Town Centre next Sunday, HDB said.
This will be followed by exhibitions in Ang Mo Kio on Sept 23, Queenstown on Sept 30, and Choa Chu Kang on Oct 14.
HDB said the plans were developed in consultation with various agencies, taking into account feedback from residents.
“Residents of the towns are invited to view the exhibitions and to give their feedback on the plans,” HDB said.