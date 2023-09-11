Work to spruce up Pasir Ris Park to finish by 2024; part of town’s central greenway completed

SINGAPORE – Improvement work on Pasir Ris Park and beach – including upgraded pavilions and toilets, and enhancements to a maze garden – will wrap up by 2024, said the Housing Board on Monday.

A 400m southern section of a 1km-long central greenway linking the park with Pasir Ris Town Centre has been completed. This section is along Pasir Ris Street 51.

Construction is under way on the northern section, which will run from the town centre to Pasir Ris Park. It will be completed in tandem with the sprucing up of Pasir Ris Town Centre in coming years.

When ready, the pathway will have dedicated walking and cycling routes, HDB said in an update on new and refreshed amenities under its Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) programme.

Pasir Ris, Woodlands and Toa Payoh were selected for rejuvenation in 2017. They are the third batch of towns to come under the ROH programme, which aims to renew older estates to make the HDB heartland more sustainable and vibrant.

HDB said that during its engagement sessions with residents, many identified Pasir Ris Park and its beach as cherished public spaces unique to the town.

The residents had suggested more spaces and facilities for recreational and community activities, so that the park would continue to be a vibrant area.

The national public housing authority took on residents’ suggestions and expanded the beach in Pasir Ris Park in 2019 with a larger sand-play area that has since become popular with beach volleyball players.