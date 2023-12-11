Woodlands, Sin Ming flats most popular among first-timers in December BTO exercise

SINGAPORE - Four- and five-room flats in Woodlands, and four-room flats in Sin Ming were the most popular among first-timer families in the latest Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise.

Those projects aside, demand was muted overall across the other projects in December’s exercise, with the Housing Board noting that the vast majority of first-time applicants will have an “assured chance” to book a flat.

The median application rate for first-time applicants for three-room and larger flats was below one as at 5pm on Dec 11, HDB said in a statement.

As at 5pm, about four first-time applicants were vying for each of the 260 five-room flats at Urban Rise @ Woodlands, one of two projects in the non-mature estate. It is closer to Woodlands MRT station than the other project, Woodlands Beacon.

Across both projects, the first-time application rate stood at two for the 614 four-room flats on offer.