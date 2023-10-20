Winning hearts and awards: How this firm goes beyond job scope to help residents

Add to that the challenge of having to carry out the upgrading works amid the Covid-19 pandemic’s circuit breaker and heightened alert periods in 2020.

While Welltech was an experienced industry player, it was not spared pandemic-related woes faced by the construction industry. But it was nimble and had the foresight to stockpile sufficient building materials.

Despite the global shortage of materials, it worked with trusted suppliers and could even loan some to other HIP contractors who could not source them on time.

Welltech also had to safeguard its workers’ health by taking additional precautions like renting more accommodation and transport options to adhere to safe distancing measures. On the work sites, the company set up more toilets and rest areas for the workers as well.

To prevent unnecessary mingling, which could cause a spread of the virus, mobile apps recorded the movements of every worker who was granted access to work sites only after he was recognised by a contactless face detector and his temperature taken.

For its efforts in making life better for residents and its staff, Welltech earned a Construction Award in the upgrading category of the HDB Awards this year.

The annual awards given by HDB recognise business partners for their outstanding performance, contributions and commitment to excellence in design and construction.

Project manager Ken Voon says: “We understood the residents’ needs and were willing to assist the households that faced difficulties during upgrading. Our key focus was to provide a clean and safe environment for residents during upgrading works without inconveniencing them.”

Going above and beyond

Madam Tang Chong Pooh is an example of a Hougang resident who benefitted from the company’s efforts to go beyond its job scope.

The 77-year-old lives alone in a three-room flat which had paint peeling off from the ceiling, lights and switches that were no longer working, stained floors and broken kitchen cabinets.

But her home is now as good as new after the HIP. Besides doing the required repair works, the Welltech team even helped to paint the ceiling, repair the switches, lights and cabinets, and cleaned up her flat – all out of goodwill.