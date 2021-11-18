Wide selection of flats on offer in 9 projects across 6 housing estates

The Rochor project - the first under the prime location public housing model - may have taken the spotlight at yesterday's launch of 4,501 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, but there was a wide selection on offer at the nine projects across six housing estates.

Seniors above 55 can have their pick in the current sales exercise, with 68 two-room flexi flats on offer at the Heart of Yew Tee, a second "vertical kampung" in the non-mature estate of Choa Chu Kang.

The integrated development will house Choa Chu Kang's first hawker centre, a polyclinic and a community club, among other facilities. Prices start from $72,000 without grants.

Besides the Rochor project, the only other BTO project in a mature estate in yesterday's launch was Kent Heights in Kallang/Whampoa, where 430 two-room flexi and four-room flats are on offer, on a site in Owen Road. Prices start from $511,000 for a four-room flat.

There are two BTO projects in the non-mature estate of Hougang.

About 390 four-room and five-room flats are on offer at Hougang Olive, a site in Hougang Avenue 3.

Meanwhile, Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang will offer 300 four-and five-room units.

The non-mature estate of Jurong West has 221 three-room and four-room flats on offer at Nanyang Opal.

Prices start from $173,000 for a three-room flat and $264,000 for a four-room flat, making them the most affordable in this launch.

Tengah, Singapore's newest town, has two BTO projects.

The bigger project is Parc Clover @ Tengah, where 1,124 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats are on offer.

The smaller project, Parc Glen @ Tengah, offers 1,008 flats with a similar mix.

Flats for both Tengah projects have an estimated waiting time of about 2½ years, making them among the fastest to be completed in this launch.

Applications for the flats close at 11.59pm next Tuesday on the Housing Board flat portal. The flats will be allocated through balloting.

Next February, about 3,900 flats will be offered in towns such as Geylang, Kallang/Whampoa, Tengah and Yishun.

Another 5,200 to 5,700 flats will be offered in towns such as Bukit Merah, Jurong West, Queenstown, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun in May next year.

The exact locations of these projects and the number of flats at each site will be released closer to the launch date.

Michelle Ng