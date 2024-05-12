What you need to know about HDB’s resale flat listing service

SINGAPORE – From May 13, sellers of Housing Board flats or their property agents can list and market their homes for sale directly on the HDB Flat Portal.

When the service is officially launched later in May, buyers will be able to access the listings and begin transactions with sellers.

Here’s everything sellers, buyers and property agents need to know about the new resale flat listing service.

Sellers

Sellers must have an intent to sell registered with HDB in order to list and market their flat themselves. They can also appoint a property agent to manage the listing on their behalf.

When they create a listing, it will be automatically filled with details such as the address, flat type, floor area and floor plan, which is retrieved from HDB’s data. Sellers will only need to upload photos and descriptions of their flat.

They can also indicate their preference for extension of stay and contra, which is a process in which an owner is looking to sell his unit and buy another, and want both transactions to be executed at the same time.

Sellers will be prompted if their listing price is at least 10 per cent above the highest transacted price of similar units nearby in the past six months.