What it should have been

In a Sunday Times report headlined "Old is gold for these buyers of ageing HDB flats", we said that National Development Minister Lawrence Wong had warned people not to pay overly high prices for ageing HDB flats.

What Mr Wong said was that it should not be assumed that all old HDB flats will be automatically eligible for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), and that buyers need to "do their due diligence and be realistic when buying flats with short leases".

We are sorry for the error.