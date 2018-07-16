'Waterfall' from ceiling at Woodlands lift lobby due to leaking pipe, says Sembawang Town Council

SINGAPORE - A leaking ceiling above a lift lobby in a Woodlands HDB estate on Monday (July 16) was due to a leaking pipe, said the Sembawang Town Council (SBTC).

A video posted online by Facebook user Ruhaidi Supaat on Monday morning had shown water flowing down from two ceiling lights at the lift lobby of Block 736 Woodlands Circle.

Mr Ruhaidi said he had been walking by around 7am when he heard the sound of a "waterfall". When he reached the lobby, he saw water falling from the ceiling.

The video has since received more than 30,000 views and almost 400 shares.

In response to queries, the SBTC said the leakage was due to a leaking pipe above the false ceiling at the lift lobby.

A spokesman said: "We were informed of the leakage this morning and our plumber was deployed to the site immediately. The rectification work was completed at 11am this morning."

A similar incident took place in a Toa Payoh HDB block in December 2016, but with water flowing down from the lift's ceiling itself. In a Facebook video posted then, a lift at Block 213 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh resembled a fountain, with water cascading from its ceiling.

Preliminary investigations then had attributed the problem to ponding at the lift lobby on the 17th-floor lift lobby of the block.