URA releases Dairy Farm, Tanjong Rhu, Dover housing sites for sale

SINGAPORE – The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Nov 26 released three residential sites for sale under the second-half 2025 government land sales (GLS) programme.

The sites at Dairy Farm Walk, Tanjong Rhu Road and Dover Drive can potentially yield around 480, 525 and 625 residential units, respectively, URA said. They form part of the 4,725 residential units that will be released via the confirmed list of the second-half 2025 GLS programme to cater to housing demand, the authority added.

The Dairy Farm Walk site has a land area of 29,444.2 sq m and a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 41,222 sq m.

It can be developed into condominiums and flats, and is subject to a maximum building height of four storeys for the zone along the common boundary facing the canal and landed housing to the north of the site. The rest of the site is subject to a maximum building height of six storeys.

Located at the junction of Dairy Farm Walk and Dairy Farm Heights, it is accessible via the Bukit Timah Expressway, Upper Bukit Timah Road and Cashew MRT station, and will also be connected to surrounding areas via cycling and pedestrian networks. The tender will close on Jan 22, 2026, at 12pm.

The Tanjong Rhu Road site has a 12,239.2 sq m land area and a maximum GFA of 45,285 sq m. It can be built into condos or flats and is subject to a maximum building height range of 95m Singapore height datum (SHD) to 100m SHD.

It is bounded by Tanjong Rhu Road to the north and Singapore Swimming Club to the east, in an area with private and public housing developments. It is near Tanjong Rhu and Katong Park MRT stations, with amenities such as Jalan Batu Hawker Centre and Dunman High School nearby.

The tender closes on Feb 5, 2026, at 12pm.

The Dover Drive site has a 13,517.2 sq m land area and a maximum GFA of 56,773 sq m. With a maximum building height of 160m SHD, it can only be developed into flats. Located in the Dover-Medway area – an upcoming urban neighbourhood in the greater one-north area – the site is near One-North MRT station and linked to the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

It is designated for residential development, with complementary commercial uses at the first storey to serve the surrounding community. The tender closes on March 26, 2026, at 12pm.