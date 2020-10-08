URA refines e-services for buying, developing property

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has improved its online services to help members of the public, businesses and industry professionals make better-informed decisions relating to property development and transactions.

Enhanced versions of its URA Space and Real Estate Information System (Realis) have been launched, the land-use planning authority said yesterday.

URA Space, a free map-based portal, consolidates detailed information on land use and private property in a one-stop platform presented on geospatial maps.

The portal can be found at https://www.ura.gov.sg/maps

The improvements are meant to help users search for location and development-specific data more efficiently.

Users can also now buy season parking tickets more conveniently, and quickly find information related to the authority's current and past masterplans, among other functions.

Business owners intending to redevelop their properties can use URA Space to retrieve information on planning parameters, such as building height and conservation guidelines pertaining to their sites.

People looking to buy private properties for residential use can search for options by project name and location, and look out for trends in the sale and rental of such properties, URA added.

The historical data on private residential property sale and rental transactions, which previously tracked prices for the past three years, will now be extended to the past five years.

URA said the enhanced version of Realis, its subscription-based database, comes with more user-friendly features for visualising data on property sale and rental transactions.

The platform allows subscribers to access detailed and comprehensive data on Singapore's property market.

The information includes granular data on property sale and rental transactions, price and rental indexes, supply in the pipeline, as well as stock and vacancies.

Users can find out more about Realis at https://www.ura.gov.sg/reis/index