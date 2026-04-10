URA prepares former Shuqun Secondary School site for hundreds of new homes

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SINGAPORE – The site formerly occupied by Shuqun Secondary School in Jurong East is being primed for new homes that will be within about 400m of the upcoming Toh Guan MRT station.

On April 10, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) published a proposed amendment to the Master Plan 2025, which involved increasing the site’s gross plot ratio to 5.0, and adjusting its boundaries slightly.

The plot is zoned for residential use under the masterplan, and has a current plot ratio – a figure that indicates the maximum floor area of a development – of 3.5.

In a note accompanying the proposed amendment, the URA said future residents of the site will benefit from its proximity to the upcoming MRT station, which is part of the second stage of the Jurong Region Line that is slated to open in 2028.

The site, which includes the former school field, spans about 3ha – equivalent to the area of about four football fields. It is located near Yuhua Primary and Crest Secondary schools, as well as Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre.

New homes at the former school site will breathe new life into its immediate surroundings, which comprises HDB blocks that were mostly built in the 1980s.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion Group, which property firms OrangeTee and ETC come under, estimated that the site can hold about 1,150 to 1,250 HDB flats, or about 1,750 to 1,800 condominium units.

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property search portal Mogul.sg, said 1,300 to 1,500 flats or 1,600 to 1,720 condo units can be built.

Ms Sun said that the new homes are well-placed to attract demand from those working in Tuas and Jurong.

The site’s proximity to Jurong East MRT station and its surrounding malls and amenities – which are part of the broader Jurong Lake District – also make it a draw, she added.

Noting that the site is close to the new housing town of Tengah, she said that if used for private homes, it could be attractive to current Tengah flat owners looking to upgrade after their current homes meet their minimum occupation period in about four to five years.

Mr Mak, meanwhile, said that a new housing project in the area – regardless of whether it is public or private – will be in demand, in part because the area around the Jurong East MRT station is well-developed and has few plots available for new residential development.

He added that compared with other regional centres like Tampines where private residential launches are more common, Jurong East has fewer of such launches, which could lead to higher demand.

The latest public housing project launched in Jurong East – Teban Heights, launched in October 2025 – drew 2,418 applications for its 638 units on offer.

Including the former school’s field, the housing site has an area equivalent to about four football fields. ST PHOTO: NG KENG GENE

Shuqun Secondary School traces its roots to Tuan Cheng Public School, which was established in 1925.

The school occupied the Jurong East site from 1985 until 2019 – the year it merged with Yuhua Secondary School, and took on the latter’s name, with the merged school operating at Yuhua’s campus in Jurong West Street 41.

Shuqun’s campus was later used as a Covid-19 joint testing and vaccination centre.