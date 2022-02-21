Upgrading works slated for 56,000 HDB flats

More homes will be improved with new features as well as elderly-friendly fittings, as work starts progressively on a second batch of about 230,000 Housing Board flats eligible for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP).

These flats were built between 1987 and 1997.

Upgrading works are slated for about 56,000 units from this group first, the HDB said yesterday.

About two-thirds of these households have been asked if they want to proceed with HIP, since polling began last September.

As at Dec 31, all surveyed blocks had at least 75 per cent of the eligible households voting in favour of it - a pre-requisite before works can begin.

The start of works for the expanded HIP scheme, 15 years after the programme was launched in 2007, comes as enhancements for many among the first batch of 320,000 eligible flats built before 1986 reach completion.

Of this group, just over eight in 10 - about 259,100 flats - have completed upgrading works, while another 17 per cent - about 55,100 flats - are in various stages of upgrading, said HDB.

As at March 31 last year, the Government has spent about $3.4 billion on the first batch of flats.

The enhancements aim to improve the quality of life for HDB residents, take care of common maintenance problems and address issues related to an ageing population.

The programme has three components - essential improvement items, optional items and the Enhancement for Active Seniors (Ease).

The essential improvements, such as repair of spalling concrete or structural cracks, and installation of retractable clothes drying racks, raise safety levels and are fully paid for by the Government.

Optional improvement items, such as new entrance doors and gates, are subsidised up to 95 per cent, depending on flat type.

The Ease programme, also heavily subsidised, provides elderly-friendly fittings for homes, such as grab bars, ramps and slip-resistant treatment to toilet floor tiles.

These fittings are also offered separately under a direct application route for residents who need them, or whose blocks do not qualify for HIP.

To enable residents to visualise how the Ease fittings will look in their homes, HDB has introduced an augmented reality feature on the Mobile@HDB app since last July.

Using their digital devices, residents can scan their home with the app, and virtually place and adjust the selected type of grab bars on the walls, or ramps on the floors.

HDB said that more than 255,500 households have applied for Ease, which began in 2012, as at Dec 31.

Of these, about 160,200 opted for it together with the HIP, while 95,300 used the direct application route.

The Government has spent about $102 million on Ease as at March 31 last year, said HDB.

Ease was expanded to include ramps for flats with multi-step entrances in December 2018.

These have been installed in more than 3,000 homes as at Dec 31 - comprising about 1,940 customised ramps and 1,070 portable ramps.

About 2,080 ramps were installed in homes that applied directly for Ease. The remaining 930 ramps were installed under Ease as part of HIP works.