Underground bus interchange in Bidadari to be completed by end-2024 after three-year delay

SINGAPORE – The Woodleigh bus interchange in the new Bidadari housing estate is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 after a delay of at least three years.

The interchange in the Woodleigh Village integrated development was delayed due to “significant engineering challenges” and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Housing Board said in response to queries from The Straits Times. It was initially slated for completion in 2019, based on project plans seen and reported by ST in 2014.

HDB on Feb 25 clarified that based on its eventual construction contract, the project was expected to be ready in 2021.

Construction work on the first underground bus interchange connected to HDB flats is about 85 per cent done. It is expected to be completed by end-2024, barring any further delays, an HDB spokeswoman added.

The integrated development, which was launched for sale in November 2016, comprises 330 HDB flats linked to the bus interchange, a hawker centre and Woodleigh MRT station.

It was scheduled for completion in 2021 but faced pandemic-related delays, and its final blocks were completed in November 2022.

Woodleigh Village residents that ST spoke to – many of whom collected the keys to their flats in December 2022 – had raised concerns about noise and dust arising from ongoing construction works and a lack of sheltered walkways in the precinct after moving in.

Ms Michele See, 35, told ST in December 2023 that she thought the footpath from the development to Woodleigh Mall, which passes the bus interchange construction site, could be dangerous for pedestrians.

The student care centre founder flagged heavy vehicles moving in and out of the entrance to the construction site, which she said was right beside the path.