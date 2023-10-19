Tanglin Halt to have 5,500 HDB flats, integrated development with hawker centre and polyclinic

SINGAPORE - Up to 5,500 Housing Board flats will be built as part of redevelopment plans for Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore’s oldest housing estates within Queenstown.

An integrated development – where HDB flats are connected to facilities such as shops, hawker centres and markets – will be a key feature of the estate, the Housing Board said on Thursday. The Queenstown Polyclinic at Stirling Road will be relocated to the complex.

The development will be built on the site of the former Tanglin Halt Neighbourhood Centre, which houses the existing Tanglin Halt Market and the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How on Thursday said the estate’s redevelopment will provide more housing opportunities for future generations, including for young families who wish to live near their parents.

“With more young residents moving into the estate, the Tanglin Halt community will also become more vibrant over time,” he said at HDB’s professional engagement and knowledge-sharing forum at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh.

The estate, comprising 3,480 households, was identified for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) in 2014. The majority of its former residents have since moved to replacement homes in Dawson, and the old buildings are being demolished.

Construction works for the integrated development will be split in two phases, starting with the site of the former Commonwealth Drive Food Centre in the second half of 2024.

When the first phase is completed, stallholders at the adjacent Tanglin Halt Market will move to the new development, and the second phase of construction will begin at the vacated market. This is to minimise disruption to stallholders, HDB added.