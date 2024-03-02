Switch from SIBOR to SORA before April 30: Act now to give yourself more time to choose new home loan

Finance professional Sophia Tan (not her real name) and her sister took up a new loan for their three-bedroom condominium at the end of last year.

They were previously on a floating-rate home loan based on the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR) but made the switch after their bank told them SIBOR will be discontinued after Dec 31, 2024.

After speaking with their bank’s home loan repricing specialist about their options, the sisters decided on a two-year, fixed-rate home loan at 3 per cent per annum. As the need to reprice their loan with their bank arose from the impending discontinuation of SIBOR, they did not incur any of the usual repricing fees nor was there any re-computation of their Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR), Loan-To-Value (LTV), and Mortgage Servicing Ratio (MSR) requirements.

Shares Ms Tan: “The process was quite smooth and fuss-free. The whole process, from the first discussion with the bank’s home loan repricing specialist to the time taken to consider our options, and the eventual repricing, took about two weeks in total.

“And as our relevant information was already with the bank, the specialist was able to do the sums and simulate the monthly repayments across the different home loan packages for us.”

Ms Tan is among over 70,000 homeowners who have taken active steps to switch out of their SIBOR-based loans, ahead of the discontinuation of SIBOR at the end of this year. Currently, almost 50,000 homeowners have yet to switch. They are strongly encouraged to contact their banks before the end of April this year to understand their options and ensure a smooth transition.