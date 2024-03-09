Supermarket and food court to open end Q2 2024 in first neighbourhood centre in Tengah

SINGAPORE – A food court and supermarket will open in Tengah’s first neighbourhood centre Plantation Plaza at the end of the second quarter of 2024, bringing relief to residents lamenting the lack of amenities and public transport options in the new housing estate.

Spanning over 10,000 sq m, the five-storey Plantation Plaza comprises a total of 75 shops – a supermarket, food court, as well as dining, retail, services and recreational options.

It is designed to be a one-stop destination for residents’ everyday needs, said the Housing Board (HDB) in a statement on Mar 9, adding that other eateries, commercial shops and services in the development will start operations progressively.

The majority of these shops are expected to be operational from mid-2024, about six months after the completion of the first Tengah Build-To-Order (BTO) projects Plantation Acres and Plantation Grange in December 2023, said HDB.

Plantation Plaza will be integrated with another BTO project Plantation Village – which was completed in January 2024.

HDB deputy chief executive officer of estate Mike Chan said that the agency has worked with Giant and Koufu in their renovation planning, to allow them to take measurements earlier and start their fitting-out works at Plantation Plaza as soon as the temporary occupation permit is obtained.

On Plantation Plaza being completed later than the homes in Plantation Village, HDB said that it has been prioritising works on residential units, before catching up on the construction of facilities and amenities within the precinct.

The agency added that this was in response to feedback from the majority of flat buyers, who preferred to receive their keys sooner to start their renovations.

HDB noted that the construction of Plantation Plaza has been timed to be completed at about the same time as four BTO precincts – Plantation Grange, Plantation Acres, Plantation Village, and Plantation Grove – in its immediate vicinity as it is meant to serve residents living there.

Plantation Plaza will be completed only after a sizeable proportion of residents have moved in – estimated to be from mid-2024 after home renovations are completed six months following key collection – to ensure business viability for retailers, added the agency.

To support businesses during the initial tenancy period while the number of residents in Tengah grows, HDB will offer new shop tenants staggered rent discounts.

Besides the neighbourhood centre, there will also be a retail street – a linear pedestrian mall with 14 eateries and retail shops – linking Plantation Plaza to Blocks 127A to 126A of Plantation Village.