Stamps issued to mark Istana's 150th year

A set of four stamps was released yesterday to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Istana.

The stamp series was designed by Singapore sketch artist Francis Theo and, unlike other stamps showcasing well-known architecture, the Istana set features people in the design.

This depicts an important feature of the Istana as an official venue of hospitality, postal service provider Singapore Post said on Monday. It added that the presidential residence is "an emblem for Singapore's warmth and friendship", having hosted such events as visits from heads of state and open houses.

The Istana was built in 1869 as the Government House for British rulers. It was renamed Istana Negara Singapura in 1959 before becoming the Istana in 1965, when Singapore gained independence. It now functions as the official residence of the president of Singapore.

The stamps are valued at 30 cents, 70 cents, 90 cents and $1.30. There are also pre-cancelled first-day covers priced at $4.70 and presentation packs for $5.75.

Mr Vincent Phang, SingPost chief executive for postal services and Singapore, said the stamps are a nod to the cultural and historical significance of the Istana to Singapore and its people.

"The Istana has a firm place in Singapore's history, being such an open landmark as it hosts both official visits of foreign state guests as well as open houses for local residents," he said.

"The stamp design reflects the community nature of the grounds, striking up recollections for many of us holding treasured memories for the thousands of visitors and Singaporeans who have visited its stately rooms and beautiful grounds."

Jean Iau