Smart tech for shops and shoppers at Punggol neighbourhood centre

Those visiting a new neighbourhood centre in Punggol can use their smartphones to browse the retail shops' offerings, while shopkeepers can use robots to deliver goods from loading bays to their shops.

These are among the new technologies in use at the Punggol Northshore district neighbourhood centre, which was officially opened by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee yesterday morning.

Addressing Punggol residents at Northshore Plaza, Mr Lee said: "As a neighbourhood centre, we want Northshore Plaza to be well connected to the rest of Punggol, so that it is a natural place for you to gather across the town."

He added that the new neighbourhood centre will complement other amenities in Punggol such as shopping malls and neighbourhood shops.

"One Punggol community hub is also opening progressively, starting next month. It houses a hawker centre, childcare and senior care centres," he said, referring to the integrated community hub nearby.

It has been opening in stages and will feature a host of facilities, including a library and a 700-seat hawker centre.

Under the autonomous mobile robot trial for faster goods delivery at Northshore Plaza, robots can automatically pick up goods at loading bays and deliver them to shops.

One of the shops trialling the robot is Hockhua Tonic. A retail assistant at the Chinese medicine shop, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times the robot is useful as the supplies the store receives are heavy.

"On top of using the robot, we still need manpower to carry the goods as they always arrive in large quantities, but the robot helps us save some time," he said.

Shoppers can also get a quick look at what is available at the shops there by virtually browsing them with the ShopperLink app.

Besides technology targeted at shoppers and retail shops, other new tools include building sensors installed in the lifts and escalators to track how they are operating, and to issue alerts when maintenance is required.

The development also features a barrier-free smart parking system, where vehicle plate numbers are registered using cameras and parking charges are automatically calculated.

Motorists pay parking fees using their smartphones.

Northshore Plaza is the second new-generation neighbourhood centre to open in Punggol. The first was Oasis Terraces, a seven-storey mall built along the waterfront, which opened in 2019.

Mr Teo Xiang Wei, 34, who moved into a flat in Northshore Straitsview with his wife and one-year-old daughter last October, said he was impressed by the number of food options at Northshore Plaza.

The business partnership manager, whose flat is a 10-minute walk from the new centre, said: "It is really great to have so many amenities that are just a short walk from my home."

Mr Tan Zhi Min, who moved into a flat in Punggol six years ago, said he was excited that more amenities and community spaces have been popping up in the area. It is a five-minute drive to Northshore Plaza from his home.

The 41-year-old, who is self-employed, was at the opening of the neighbourhood centre with his wife and two children.

He said: "We really like this place. It is so convenient and the kids love Decathlon as it keeps them entertained. It is great because you would usually see large sports stores like that in the central area."