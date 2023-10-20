Sky bridges and precast tech: How S'pore firm taps design and innovation for HDB projects

Amid a bustling estate featuring the traditional 10 to 11-storey slab Housing Board (HDB) blocks with meandering corridors, two novel structures stand out with their slender vertical proportions.

These high-rise blocks make up Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok, a Build-To-Order public housing endeavour designed by architectural firm P&T Consultants.

Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok focuses on communal spaces and connectivity that will encourage social interaction among its residents. However, the journey to get to this point was not easy.

Bringing neighbours closer together

In bringing the project to fruition, P&T’s design team had to overcome multiple site limitations since the small and irregularly-shaped land parcel was in a very densely populated neighbourhood, and close to structures like a bin centre and Electrical Substation (ESS).

So, the team strategically added a multi-storey carpark between the bin centre and ESS to buffer these structures. The team then carved out a second layer of public space on the carpark’s rooftop to maximise usable space as a workaround for the site’s limited land area.