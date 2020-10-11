Six-storey tall tree falls in Sims Drive carpark, damages five cars; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A six-storey tall tree fell in an open air carpark next to Block 41 Sims Drive damaging at least five cars in the process.

The incident took place at 5am on Sunday (Oct 11) morning after a heavy downpour.

A resident, Mr Chia Tuck Soon, said he saw police officers removing the tree at around 7am. He said the tree could be about 35 years old, based on its height.

Based on typical HDB building measurements, a tree the height of a six-storey block would be about 15m to over 17m tall.

His ComfortDelGro taxi was one of the vehicles damaged by the fallen tree. Others include a red Mitsubishi and a blue Hyundai.

The Straits Times understands that no injuries were reported.

Mr Chia, 58, is worried about whether his taxi is insured under ComfortDelGro.

"Repair work will be costly and it's harder to make ends meet these days when I am getting fewer passengers due to Covid-19," he said.

In photos taken by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao, affected car owners can be seen covering their cars with clear plastic sheets or bin liners after their rear windows were damaged.

ST has contacted Jalan Besar Town Council for more details.

