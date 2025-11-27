Singles who want to move out prefer to buy their own home: HDB survey

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The majority of singles who intend to move out of their current homes would prefer to buy a home of their own, rather than rent or live with other people.

They would also prefer to purchase a new home over a resale unit due to affordability concerns and a desire for a newer living environment, the latest HDB Sample Household Survey published on Nov 27 showed.

About 7,000 households and more than 1,600 single occupiers across all HDB towns and estates were surveyed in 2023 and 2024 for the survey, which is conducted once every five years.

This is the first time the survey has delved into the housing aspirations of single occupiers.

Single occupiers refer to single Singapore citizens aged 21 to 54 , who are living in sold or public rental flats, the Housing Board said.

A majority of the singles surveyed were aged 35 and below, living in four-room or bigger flats that were owned, and most resided with their parents or immediate family.

The report, which aimed to better understand the potential housing choices of singles, found that 80.3 per cent of singles surveyed did not plan to get married. In this group, more than six in 10, or 66.2 per cent, wanted to move out of their current home.

Of those who intended to move, about seven in 10, or 72.3 per cent, preferred to buy their own home rather than rent or live with others.

Some 46.5 per cent would opt for a new public or private housing unit over a resale unit, citing affordability concerns and the preference for a newer living environment as key reasons, HDB said.

Another 25.8 per cent wanted to buy a resale unit.

The report also showed that single occupiers had strong family ties, with most having close relationships with their parents and siblings. Even after moving out, they said they would still provide financial, physical and emotional support to their parents.

Sociologist Tan Ern Ser, an adjunct principal research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, said the findings reflect singles' desire for personal independence.

“It could also be a step taken to avoid the negative stereotype attached to adults still living with their parents,” he said.

Dr Tan also noted that moving out could strengthen the parent-child relationship , as generational differences in values and practices may lead to tension and conflict when living under one roof.

“Hence, living apart but nearby allows them to be in close touch, minus the likelihood of creating frictions,” he added.

HDB said policies have been enhanced to better support the home ownership aspirations and family caregiving needs of singles.

Since the Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise in October 2024, eligible first-time single applicants aged 35 and older have been able to apply for new two-room flexi flats in Standard, Plus, and Prime projects across all locations in Singapore.

Prior to this, singles could apply for two-room flexi flats only in non-mature estates.

In July 2025, first-timer singles were granted priority access within the existing quota for single buyers when purchasing a new two-room flexi flat near or with their parents under the new Family Care Scheme.

A second component of the scheme came into effect in October 2025, granting applicants – including singles – priority if they jointly apply for two units in the same BTO project with their parents.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said in August that the minimum age of 35 for singles purchasing flats was under review. An adjustment of the age floor would depend on whether there is supply to meet the increased housing demand, he added.

The singles’ application rate for two-room flexi flats was consistently oversubscribed across the three BTO sales exercises in 2025, with between five and eight applicants for each unit.

Dr Tan said there could be some flexibility in policy to help singles achieve their housing aspirations, such as allowing them to apply for other flat types to facilitate marriage and having children . He noted that the current minimum age seemed reasonable, as Singaporeans are marrying later.

In a statement on Nov 27, Mr Chee said the authorities will continue to study further policy refinements to better address the needs of Singaporeans, including married couples and singles.

Up to 14,000 two-room flexi BTO flats will be launched from 2024 to 2026 – a more than 50 per cent increase from the units launched from 2021 to 2023 – to meet the housing needs of singles and seniors, HDB said previously.

In 2024 and 2025, more than 11,000 two-room flexi flats were rolled out.