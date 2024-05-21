Singapore private homes still most expensive in Asia-Pacific; HDB flats ‘most attainable’: Report

SINGAPORE – Private residential homes in Singapore continue to be the most expensive in the Asia-Pacific for the second year in a row, according to a report by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) released on May 21.

ULI said the median price of Singapore’s private homes stood at US$1.3 million (S$1.7 million) in 2023, the most expensive out of the 48 cities in 11 countries that the report studied.

It was followed by Hong Kong, which recorded an average home price of US$1.15 million. Homes in Sydney, the next highest market, had a median price of US$1.06 million.

However, the report also ranked public housing in Singapore as the “most attainable” in terms of home ownership in 2023. It noted that the country has a home ownership rate of nearly 90 per cent.

Home ownership is considered affordable when the ratio of the median home price to median annual household income is below 5.

The median price of Housing Board flats, which form 90 per cent of the total housing stock in Singapore, has a ratio of 4.7, it said.

In 2023, private home prices in Singapore rose 7 per cent despite property cooling measures implemented in April that year – when additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates were raised and loan-to-value ratios were tightened, the report said.

It noted that demand from foreigners fell significantly as the ABSD rate was doubled from 30 per cent to 60 per cent, which contributed to a 20 per cent drop in total home sales.

In terms of price per square metre, however, Hong Kong was the most costly private housing market in the region with an average price of US$18,331 per sq m, or US$1,703 per sq ft.

This was followed by Singapore private homes, which had a median of US$11,749 per sq m, and Shenzhen in China with an average of US$10,142 per sq m.

Homes in Shenzhen had the highest price-to-income ratio of 32.3, followed by Beijing at 28.7. It was around 25 for Metro Manila, Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong. In Singapore, the ratio for private homes was 13.5.

Across the cities tracked by ULI, median annual household income is highest in Singapore at US$97,124. The median price of an HDB flat in 2023 was US$461,289, up from US$409,000 in 2022.

Renting is generally “significantly more affordable” than buying a home in the region, said the report.

For example, in Tokyo, where the price-to-income ratio for a home purchase is 14.3, the median monthly rent is 20 per cent of the median monthly household income. The ratio is below 30 per cent for mainland Chinese cities such as Chongqing and Tianjin.

In comparison, it is 36 per cent for private homes in Singapore.