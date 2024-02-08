SIBOR to SORA: More to gain for homeowners who act before April 30

Do you have a home loan that was signed more than two-and-a-half years ago?

If the answer is yes and if the interest rate is pegged to the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR), now may be the best time to contact your bank and explore your options for an alternative loan package.

This is because SIBOR, which is used to calculate interest payments, will cease to exist after this year, in line with the global shift towards benchmarks that use actual transactions in their calculations.

By looking into alternative loan packages before the end of April, you will have more time to decide on a home loan package that suits your needs. There are no fees if you switch out of your SIBOR-based home loan to any other prevailing home loan package offered by your bank.

From SIBOR to SORA

The phasing out of SIBOR, an interest rate derived from estimates provided by banks that has been used for decades, started in 2020 when the Steering Committee for SOR & SIBOR Transition to SORA (SC-STS)’s mandate was expanded to oversee the industry-wide shift from the Singapore Dollar Swap Offer Rate (SOR) and SIBOR towards a new interest rate benchmark.

SORA, which refers to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average, is the key interest rate benchmark that Singapore banks now use to price most floating-rate loans. It is calculated using the rates financial institutions pay one another to borrow money that will be returned the next day. Singapore banks stopped offering new SIBOR-based housing loans in October 2021, and are currently helping homeowners transition from their existing SIBOR-based loans to an alternative loan package of their choice.

To ensure a smooth transition, homeowners with existing SIBOR-based loans are encouraged to take the time to reach out to their banks and explore alternative loan packages before the end of April, or have their loans automatically converted to the SORA Conversion Package from June 1. The SORA Conversion Package used by Singapore banks is designed to minimise changes in home loan borrowers’ all-in loan payment at the point of conversion of the loan.