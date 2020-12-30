Show-flat for first assisted living HDB units opens

A show-flat for Singapore's first assisted-living public housing is now open at HDB Hub, a week ahead of schedule.

To be located in Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, the Community Care Apartments are targeted at those aged 65 and above who wish to live on their own and yet enjoy some care, support and communal activities.

Yesterday, seniors who visited the show-flat told The Straits Times that they were attracted to the new concept, which allows them to forge close relationships with other people in their age group.

Part-time waiter Tan Soon Huat, 67, said the 32 sq m unit is the perfect size for him and his wife.

"The size is just nice, not too big and not too small. We're old already... it's good to have neighbours looking out for one another in this community," he said.

Each unit comes with grab bars and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom with slip-resistant flooring to let residents move about with ease.

Flats have an open layout and come with a built-in wardrobe, cabinets and a furnished kitchen to reduce renovation time.

There will be a furnished communal space on each floor for residents to mingle, and a community manager on site to facilitate activities.

Retired mechanic Roland Ho, 77, who visited the show-flat, said he is considering applying for a unit with his wife when the project launches.

Mr Ho, who now lives in a four-room Housing Board flat, said: "It's a nice concept and the unit looks comfortable... Maybe we can be the first to move in."

The pilot batch of Community Care Apartments will be launched for sale in February. There will be about 160 units, which are expected to be completed in 2024.

The new flat type comes with a mandatory service package, which includes 24-hour emergency monitoring and response service, basic health checks, simple home fixes and activities in the communal spaces within the development.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

• Seniors must be 65 and above to apply for these flats and must choose a lease that will cover the applicant and spouse, if any, until they are at least 95 years old. • Prices for these flats range from $40,000 for a 15-year lease to $65,000 for a 35-year lease.

All residents will have to subscribe and pay for the basic service package, which starts at $22,000 for a 15-year lease.

Optional services such as laundry, meal delivery and shared care-giving can be added at extra cost.

Seniors must be 65 and above to apply for these flats and must choose a lease that will cover the applicant and spouse, if any, until they are at least 95 years old.

COMMUNITY WATCH We're old already... it's good to have neighbours looking out for one another in this community. PART-TIME WAITER TAN SOON HUAT, 67, who said the 32 sq m unit is the perfect size for him and his wife.

APPEALING It's a nice concept and the unit looks comfortable... Maybe we can be the first to move in. RETIRED MECHANIC ROLAND HO, 77, who is considering applying for a unit with his wife when the project launches.

Prices for these flats range from $40,000 for a 15-year lease to $65,000 for a 35-year lease.

Besides the show-flat, the public can also view a sample of the communal space and scaled models of the block and flat at the HDB Hub atrium in Toa Payoh until March 31.

Visitors must book an appointment via HDB InfoWeb.

Senior partner relationship and operations manager Densy Kum, 55, said she is looking forward to more of such flats for seniors in other parts of Singapore and will apply for one when she turns 65.

"It's good to stay in an old folks' community... (where) there will be people to take care of me and I will also have peers of the same age group to mingle with," she said.