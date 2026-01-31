Shorter waits for 1,300 BTO flats on sale in Feb; Tampines project to be ready in less than 2 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - About 1,300 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats with shorter waits of less than three years will be offered in the upcoming February sales exercise across three projects in Tampines and Sembawang.

One of the projects, the 284-unit Tampines Bliss in Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 22, will have the shortest wait at one year and 11 months, the Housing Board said on Jan 31.

It is one of the fastest flat completion times since such shorter waiting time projects were introduced in 2018.

Over 4,300 balance flats will also be on offer, more than the 3,000 units that the HDB had initially committed to in October.

Balance flat launches give applicants a chance to apply for the flats in varying stages of completion from earlier BTO exercises.

About one in five of these units have been completed, while the rest are under construction, HDB said.

It did not reveal the launch date.

Tampines Bliss will have 284 units of three- and four-room flats across three 10-storey blocks. HDB said the development will have playgrounds, fitness areas and a therapeutic garden, as well as an eatery and pre-school.

Residents will be able to access Tampines Park Connector, Bedok Reservoir Park and Pasir Ris Town Park through a green corridor within the project.

The other project in the estate, Tampines Nova, is located in the heart of Tampines Central and comes with a wait of two years and eight months.

Bound by Tampines Avenue 5, Tampines Central 8 and Tampines Concourse, it is about a five-minute walk from Tampines MRT station and Our Tampines Hub.

Tampines Nova comes with a wait of two years and eight months. PHOTO: HDB

The project’s two blocks will house 255 units of two-room flexi and four room flats.

HDB noted that the development is connected to green spaces with cycling paths, including Sun Plaza Park, Tampines Boulevard Park, Tampines Central Park and Sungei Tampines.

The Sembawang Deck project, which has a wait of two years and nine months, is located in the new Sembawang North housing area.

It comprises 777 units of two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats on a site in Admiralty Street and Admiralty Lane.

The Sembawang Deck project has a wait of two years and nine months. PHOTO: HDB

The development will have amenities such as a pre-school, eatery, minimart and shops.

Other amenities in the area include malls such as Sembawang Mart and Sun Plaza, as well as Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub next to Sembawang MRT station. The hub has facilities such as an indoor sports hall, swimming pool, polyclinic and hawker centre.

More amenities will be built in the Sembawang North area, including a new neighbourhood centre with more shops and dining options, HDB said. A new 1ha park near the centre will have playgrounds and fitness stations.

The 1,316 shorter waiting time flats are part of HDB’s commitment to launch 4,000 such flats each year in 2026 and 2027, to reduce wait times.

HDB said that in addition to the shorter waiting time projects, Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh will have a wait time of three years and one month.

Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh will have a wait time of three years and one month. PHOTO: HDB

Located in Kim Keat Avenue and Toa Payoh East, the project offers 1,151 units of two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats. It will also have a rental block.

HDB said the upcoming Toa Payoh Integrated Development around Lorong 6 Toa Payoh will offer more amenities such as a polyclinic, library, park and sports facilities, when completed.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat previously said that it would be completed within the current term of government.