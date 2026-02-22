Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Under the programme, seniors can install seven types of ageing-friendly fittings in their homes.

SINGAPORE - Seniors living in private homes can soon take their turn to tap a subsidised scheme to outfit their homes with ageing-friendly features like grab bars and slip-resistant flooring from April 1.

The Enhancement for Active Seniors (EASE) programme will be gradually offered to m ore than 80,000 households living in private homes, starting first with those aged 80 and above, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Feb 22.

Those aged 60 to 64 who require assistance with at least one activity of daily living such as bathing, going to the toilet and eating can also tap the scheme in the first round.

Under the programme, previously available only to Housing Board flat dwellers, seniors can install ageing-friendly fittings in their homes with the amount of government subsidy provided dependent on the type of home they own.

Eligible private property households - at least one household member must be Singaporean - will receive $1,200 in vouchers to offset 75 per cent of the installation cost for seven types of fittings.

For example, if the total cost of installing grab bars and slip-resistant flooring treatment is $800, seniors would only need to pay $200 out of pocket.

“And the remaining $600 you can keep, and you can use when you decide to install more if you need it,” Mr Chee said at a Chinese New Year celebration with residents living in Braddell View Condominium, which is within his ward in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

This proportion of subsidy is lower than what is offered to HDB owners, whose subsidies range from 87.5 per cent for those in executive flats to 95 per cent for those in one to three-room flats.

The extension of the programme to private home residents was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2025 , more than a decade since Ease was first introduced . He said the scheme will be available to them for three years until 2028.

The Ministry of National Development said on Feb 22 that the programme will be introduced in phases to spread out the installation process.

After the first group from April 1, it will be extended to seniors aged 70 and above from July 1, and seniors aged 65 and above from Oct 1.

Eligible households will receive a mailer on how to apply for the programme. If their application is successful, households can engage a pre-qualified contractor to install the senior-friendly fittings available.

Prices after subsidy range from $16.35 for a bidet spray to $158.05 for a handrail.

The EASE programme was first launched in July 2012 for HDB residents. There are 11 fittings under the scheme, including some that are not currently offered to private homes such as the widening of toilet entrances and lowering of toilet entrance kerbs.

As at January 2025, about 340,000 households had tapped the scheme.